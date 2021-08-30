Powhatan field hockey opens season 2-0 on 2-1 OT win over Freeman

HENRICO – After opening week, Powhatan still has yet to play a game that stopped at the end of regulation time.
In both of its matchups with Dominion District and Region 4B rival Monacan and Henrico school Douglas Freeman in consecutive days, Powhatan battled into overtime and, in its opener, all the way into shootouts.
Powhatan persevered in both.
Only one day after its season-opening 2-1 triumph over Monacan in shootouts, Powhatan got the game-winning goal in the 7-v-7 overtime period on Thursday to defeat Freeman 2-1.
“We were definitely psyched to get the win!” said Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson. “I think we learned a lot about our team over the past two games. They were able to persevere through adversity of lineup changes due to COVID protocols along with two very tough opponents. They absolutely did not give up."
The game-winning goal on Thursday was scored about three minutes into the OT period, during which Tyson said her team was “definitely in control.” The ball transitioned from Casey Grell to Jordan Krauss, who took it down the right side and crossed it to her sister Erica Krauss, who in turn passed it to Lexi Campbell, who then lifted the ball past the goalie and elevated Powhatan past Freeman for the victory. Tyson said that Campbell’s game-winner was “one of the most beautiful goals I have seen us score in a while!”
The first goal, made off of a short corner, was scored by Erica with an assist from Grell. The initial shot was taken by Grell, and Erica was there to deflect it in.
Powhatan plays Midlothian today at 3:30 p.m. at River City Sportsplex in Midlothian and will continue the week with a road matchup at James River on Wednesday at 7 p.m.