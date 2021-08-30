Powhatan field hockey opens season 2-0 on 2-1 OT win over Freeman

HENRICO – After opening week, Powhatan still has yet to play a game that stopped at the end of regulation time.

In both of its matchups with Dominion District and Region 4B rival Monacan and Henrico school Douglas Freeman in consecutive days, Powhatan battled into overtime and, in its opener, all the way into shootouts.

Powhatan persevered in both.

Only one day after its season-opening 2-1 triumph over Monacan in shootouts, Powhatan got the game-winning goal in the 7-v-7 overtime period on Thursday to defeat Freeman 2-1.

“We were definitely psyched to get the win!” said Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson. “I think we learned a lot about our team over the past two games. They were able to persevere through adversity of lineup changes due to COVID protocols along with two very tough opponents. They absolutely did not give up."