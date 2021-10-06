Powhatan field hockey shuts out Clover Hill 7-0, improves to 10-2

POWHATAN -- Powhatan field hockey poured in the goals in Wednesday night's 7-0, three-quarter rout of Clover Hill to improve to 10-2 with three matches left in the regular season.

Wednesday's win was yet another dominant showcase for Powhatan, who also routed L.C. Bird 10-0 on Monday. Everything was working for the Indians in their home match versus the Cavaliers, as the midfielders and forwards kept the pressure off of their goalie throughout almost the entirety of the 45 regulation minutes, and the players up front found a way to open up paths to the goal while facing stout defense from Clover Hill's keeper.

"It was huge - we had a big week last week with the wins against James River and Monacan, and then we lost to Midlo, so we kind of had to regroup a little bit. We had a really good practice yesterday. We worked harder yesterday probably than we have since the beginning of the season," said Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson, who added of her players: "This team is just amazing."