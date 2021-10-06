Powhatan field hockey shuts out Clover Hill 7-0, improves to 10-2

POWHATAN -- Powhatan field hockey poured in the goals in Wednesday night's 7-0, three-quarter rout of Clover Hill to improve to 10-2 with three matches left in the regular season.
Wednesday's win was yet another dominant showcase for Powhatan, who also routed L.C. Bird 10-0 on Monday. Everything was working for the Indians in their home match versus the Cavaliers, as the midfielders and forwards kept the pressure off of their goalie throughout almost the entirety of the 45 regulation minutes, and the players up front found a way to open up paths to the goal while facing stout defense from Clover Hill's keeper.
"It was huge - we had a big week last week with the wins against James River and Monacan, and then we lost to Midlo, so we kind of had to regroup a little bit. We had a really good practice yesterday. We worked harder yesterday probably than we have since the beginning of the season," said Powhatan head coach Stephanie Tyson, who added of her players: "This team is just amazing."
Lexi Campbell's performance against the Cavaliers arguably epitomized her leading role on offense up to this point of the season. The Powhatan High School junior standout, who delivered the lone goal in last week's huge 1-0 win over Monacan, found the cage a whopping four times Wednesday night. Campbell netted the first two goals of the game: one on a strike that gave the ball a little bit of air as she slammed it past the goalie from the right side, and one on a short shot in the second quarter. She also netted two goals early in the third quarter - including one off of a long strike - to give her team a 6-0 lead and therefore put the Indians in position to end the game in three quarters.
Campbell, who currently has 18 goals this season, has shown game after game that she can score against anyone she goes against.
"She just knows how to position herself right now," Tyson said. "She has had a great season, but I think the last two or three games, she's really picked it up...I'm looking forward to seeing how she progresses through the rest of the season, because I feel like things have just clicked for her as far as her goal-scoring."
Freshman Erica Krauss also continued her standout season as she racked up four assists on Wednesday. Erica, whose speed and ball control were on point throughout the game, now has six goals and a team-leading 15 assists. Senior, team captain and Erica's sister Jordan Krauss currently has 8 goals and 10 assists this season.
"They're two phenomenal field hockey players - just two phenomenal athletes," Tyson said of Erica and Jordan, "but they're also just awesome kids...they're both unstoppable."
Sophomore Casey Grell also had a huge game on Wednesday. She netted a goal in the first half on a long strike and had an assist on Emily Reimondo's goal in the third quarter.
"She finally got a goal...she does so many good things for us. In transition, she's good defensively, but also offensively, she's good at switching the field. She's a great passer and ... sometimes she has this burst of speed and she comes out of nowhere and you're like, 'Casey's got it,'" Tyson said. "I would say this was definitely her best game of the season so far."
Freshman Caroline Camp put away a short shot late in the first half to help give Powhatan a 4-0 lead, and Reimondo added a goal in the third quarter off of Grell's assist.
Carsen Hogston, who suited up in goalie gear for the first time with Peyton Tuttle out, recorded her first career shutout in goal.
"I was really proud of her for stepping up," Tyson said of Hogston.
It was also a special night for senior and captain Catherine Griffith, who was celebrating her birthday. The team sang "Happy Birthday!" to her after the game.
Powhatan, featuring eight seniors this year, is hoping to keep it rolling, keep working hard, keep doing team-building and keep moving in a positive direction with two more weeks of regular-season action to go. This upcoming week, the Indians will play at Manchester on Monday at 7 p.m. before hosting Cosby on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for Powhatan's Senior Night.
"This team is super-close, really tight-knit," Tyson said. "They feel like a family - they really do."