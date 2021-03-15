Powhatan field hockey shuts out Manchester 6-0 to earn 3rd straight win

MIDLOTHIAN -- Powhatan overcame a slow start to Monday’s game to shut out Manchester 6-0 in less than four quarters and earn its third straight win halfway through the condensed 2020-21 regular season.

“We’ve got to pick up our pace a little bit sooner, especially when we’re getting this far into the season; we only have 10 games, we can’t afford to start games slow,” said Powhatan field hockey coach Caryn Rehme. “But I think the lineup is strong…we got everybody (into the game) today – a lot of the girls that are young (and) haven’t played a lot got in pretty much most of the second half, so that was good. Good cheering from the sidelines and the girls that usually play.”

The Indians scored their first goal during a corner in the second quarter when Carsen Hogston tapped in the ball off of the goalie deflecting a long strike from Hogston’s teammate and senior captain Kaitlin Thompson.

After Powhatan led 1-0 at the half, junior captain Jordan Krauss, who recently committed to Christopher Newport University for lacrosse, scored twice in the third quarter, and in between Krauss’ two goals, Joy Johnson forced the ball past the defenders and into the corner of the box to net a goal of her own.