Powhatan field hockey shuts out Manchester 6-0 to earn 3rd straight win

MIDLOTHIAN -- Powhatan overcame a slow start to Monday’s game to shut out Manchester 6-0 in less than four quarters and earn its third straight win halfway through the condensed 2020-21 regular season.
“We’ve got to pick up our pace a little bit sooner, especially when we’re getting this far into the season; we only have 10 games, we can’t afford to start games slow,” said Powhatan field hockey coach Caryn Rehme. “But I think the lineup is strong…we got everybody (into the game) today – a lot of the girls that are young (and) haven’t played a lot got in pretty much most of the second half, so that was good. Good cheering from the sidelines and the girls that usually play.”
The Indians scored their first goal during a corner in the second quarter when Carsen Hogston tapped in the ball off of the goalie deflecting a long strike from Hogston’s teammate and senior captain Kaitlin Thompson.
After Powhatan led 1-0 at the half, junior captain Jordan Krauss, who recently committed to Christopher Newport University for lacrosse, scored twice in the third quarter, and in between Krauss’ two goals, Joy Johnson forced the ball past the defenders and into the corner of the box to net a goal of her own.
Megan Shortridge sent in a short-distance shot past the keeper in the fourth quarter, and Hope Burton added another shove-in against the Lancers’ defensive wall to shorten the game via VHSL field hockey’s 45-minute, 6-goal mercy rule.
Rehme noted that the players improved in going to the ball in the second half, and that they attacked the right side well.
“And they’re learning to do different things, some nice little pullback moves that we’ve been working on in practice, pulling back and going in to the feet to buy us some time,” Rehme said. “They’re getting a little bit more creative, and they’re starting to think on their own a little bit with some more mature moves. That’s good to see.”
Jordan Krauss and Lexie Campbell also did well in working together, and Campbell, a sophomore, continued her improvement from last year. Krauss and freshman midfielder Casey Grell have both been strong for the Indians, and Thompson’s two most recent games have so far been her best of the season, according to her coaches.
“Some people are stepping up, looking better,” Rehme said. “They’re just looking more composed.”
Powhatan (3-2) will look to grow its win streak to four straight games on Wednesday when it plays Cosby on River City Sportsplex’s Field No. 7 at 3 p.m.