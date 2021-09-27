Powhatan field hockey's offense taps into early rhythm in 5-3 win over James River

The Rapids racked up three goals in the second half, but their last two came after Powhatan scored two quick goals in the top of the fourth quarter to stay in the lead. Lexi Campbell drove in a goal off of an assist from Erica, and Kate Adams knocked the ball into the cage off of an assist from Joy Johnson.

Freshman Chloe Holt has been having a lot of big games lately for Powhatan. Rehme said she’s starting to figure out her right midfield position when it comes to how she can support her forwards and also get back on defense, and Holt excelled on both ends of the field on Monday. Freshman Chloe James also had a great game in a new position at left back according to her coach and her teammates, who gave her one of the team shout-outs after the game.

With its sights set on finding the net more often, Powhatan changed its game plan a little bit with the forwards ahead of Monday’s game. The lineup and approach looked different. One of the team’s key leaders on defense in past games, Catherine Griffith, moved up the field into a position in which she had responsibilities on offense.

“We need to have the ball in her hands,” Rehme said. “She’s an excellent player, and you’ve got to put the ball in the hands of those players that can get it done, and she can.”