Powhatan firefighters de-stress with coffee venture

“One thing that we all agreed on was that the fire service puts a lot of mental stressors on us. It is important to have an outlet that is not the fire service,” Wallace said. “I think this was something the three of us could do. We all thought this was a great way for us as individuals to get out of the fire service, gives us something to do on our days off, and gives us joy.”

Coffee is generally an important part of the fire station tradition, Tate said. Often the morning transfer from one shift to the next starts with the firefighters sitting around a table together discussing what was done the day before and what needs to happen in the day ahead, he said.

“One of my biggest things about this is to instill conversation because I think it is really missing in our society today where we actually sit down and have a conversation,” he said.

Coffee can also be a decompressor for the men and women who sometimes deal with intense and distressing situations, Wallace agreed.

“After a bad call it is has been common for decades that we sit down at the table, brew a pot of coffee, and just talk. Coffee has always been that thing that brings guys in the fire service together to talk. We all think that conversation is super important,” he said.