Powhatan firefighters receive grant for almost $600K

If Powhatan hadn’t received the grant again, Warner said he would have been looking for ways to continue some of the most successful aspects of the program to offer volunteers consistency and not take away any of the benefits they have received.

One of the key features of the grant is that it will continue to fund the part-time salary of Joe Sposa, the recruitment and retention coordinator who was hired in 2017 after the first grant was awarded. His job has focused on building the program up in the last four years and finding what works for Powhatan to attract and keep volunteers.

“I was quite elated we were able to continue the service to the community and our volunteer contingency for another grant term, which provides for training, equipment, and increased membership potentially,” Sposa said.

In addition to Sposa’s position, the grant will fund personal protective equipment, new member costs, awards and incentives for operational activities, funding to attend the Fire Department Instructor Conference in Indianapolis for training, a grant writer fee, and a marketing program, Warner said. Included in the items the grant will fund is the cost for full turnout gear for eight new volunteer firefighters each year, which is a great savings for the county, he added.