Powhatan football defeats Huguenot 28-6, opens season 2-0

Trevillian completed 13 of 22 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. The chemistry continued to shine between Trevillian and Dowdy, who caught 9 of those 13 passes for 123 yards and the early-game touchdown.

“They worked a lot this summer and they really improved. Dylan throws a great football. Ethan has been a great receiver,” said Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson, “and those two guys really just have a chemistry – and sometimes it’s hard to put your hands on what makes that chemistry be so good – but it’s certainly something you can look onto the field and see, and it is.”

Senior Hans Rehme, who was one of Powhatan’s starting quarterbacks the last two years and is also on the school’s golf team this year, was a two-point conversion wizard on Friday. He propelled his team into an 8-6 lead on the two-point run and then later padded the Indians’ advantage to 22-6 when he threw the ball to kicker Tucker Thomas, who made the catch to complete the two-point pass play.

Powhatan’s defense, anchored by four-year starters Chase Gayness and Wyatt Lowe and their fellow linebackers Andrew Cheatham and Oscar Whitely, made it a steep hill-climb for Huguenot’s backs every time they attempted to run the ball.