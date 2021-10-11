Powhatan football looking to bounce back from loss to James River

Powhatan will look to bounce back from a 30-9 setback to James River this past Friday.

“All the credit to James River – they came out with a great game plan…they’ve got a lot of talent, they’re big and physical up front,” said head coach Mike Henderson, who also pointed to the Rapids’ current 5-2 record. “Defensively, we have to figure out a way to stop the run and be a little bit stronger at the point of attack.”

Henderson noted that the Rapids controlled both the ball and the clock on the long six- to eight-minute drives.

James River didn’t burn the home team on big plays, but the visiting unit kept both the chains and the clock moving on the four- to five-yard runs and converted for first downs on fourth-down plays.

On offense, Powhatan had a couple of turnovers, but Henderson said: “Good teams have to be able to overcome a couple turnovers and we just never got into a rhythm. We turned the ball over, they’d go on a 7-minute drive, and then we'd come out and do a 3-and-out.”

Powhatan’s offense was held to 29 plays for the entire game. But Henderson said James River was able to do a few things that he feels his team has some answers for.