Powhatan football narrowly loses heartbreaker to Manchester, 28-23

Powhatan took advantage as Aaron Nash took a handoff for 43 yards to spark the Indians' offense.

The drive continued methodically through the Lancers' territory and culminated in quarterback Hans Rehme taking a fourth-and-goal snap into the end zone for the tying touchdown.

“I felt like we moved the ball well enough,” Henderson said. “We want to be methodical and take our shots.”

The Indians got the ball in the second half and took advantage of back-to-back miscues by the Lancers on the second-half kickoff to start their drive at the Lancers’ 41. They marched down the field, keyed by a 21-yard run from Mitchell Johnson when he scooped up a fumbled handoff and was still able to get through the Manchester defense.

But the drive stalled in the red zone, and the Indians ultimately kicked a 30-yard field goal.

Manchester was unable to do anything on its first drive of the second half and punted back to the Indians. However, the ball went right back to Manchester as the Lancers picked off Rehme and returned it deep into Powhatan territory.

It took just one play for Brown to run it in from 17 yards out for a 21-17 Manchester lead.