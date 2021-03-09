Powhatan football narrowly loses heartbreaker to Manchester, 28-23

POWHATAN -- Ball security was an issue for both the Manchester Lancers and Powhatan Indians on March 5 at James W. Woodson Stadium, beginning with the opening snap of the game when the Lancers fumbled the snap for a large loss.
Unfortunately for the Indians, the turnover bug bit them harder, and at the worst possible time, in a 28-23 defeat.
“It’s a tough loss to take,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said. “It’s a heartbreaking loss against a good football team. We turned the ball over four times in about a 12-minute period. When you do that against a team as good as them, you’re not going to win. We’ll have to clean that up.”
Manchester’s Ramon Brown scored the first of his three touchdowns on Manchester’s opening drive, but the opening turnover also went to Manchester as Chase Gayness snagged an interception off of Lancers quarterback Cody Shelton and returned it 55 yards to tie the game at 7-7.
Manchester answered immediately with a scoring drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Shelton to Eric Smith to make it a 14-7 Lancers lead.
Early in the second quarter, Manchester was poised to take advantage of a personal foul penalty that kept its drive alive, but back-to-back incompletions and a Gayness 11-yard sack stopped the Lancers and gave the ball back to the Indians.
Powhatan took advantage as Aaron Nash took a handoff for 43 yards to spark the Indians' offense.
The drive continued methodically through the Lancers' territory and culminated in quarterback Hans Rehme taking a fourth-and-goal snap into the end zone for the tying touchdown.
“I felt like we moved the ball well enough,” Henderson said. “We want to be methodical and take our shots.”
The Indians got the ball in the second half and took advantage of back-to-back miscues by the Lancers on the second-half kickoff to start their drive at the Lancers’ 41. They marched down the field, keyed by a 21-yard run from Mitchell Johnson when he scooped up a fumbled handoff and was still able to get through the Manchester defense.
But the drive stalled in the red zone, and the Indians ultimately kicked a 30-yard field goal.
Manchester was unable to do anything on its first drive of the second half and punted back to the Indians. However, the ball went right back to Manchester as the Lancers picked off Rehme and returned it deep into Powhatan territory.
It took just one play for Brown to run it in from 17 yards out for a 21-17 Manchester lead.
Following Brown’s third touchdown that made it 28-17, the Lancers recovered a Powhatan fumble, but the Indians’ defense held and forced a punt.
The Indians sputtered on three straight downs, but Fisher Hamersley was able to get behind the Lancers secondary, and Rehme hit him for a 55-yard touchdown pass to bring the Indians within a score, 28-23, after a failed two-point conversion.
Just two plays later, Manchester’s Ben Kelly lost the ball in the backfield with 1:30 left in the game and Powhatan’s Zach Karanian jumped on the ball, giving the Indians a late-game chance.
But it was not meant to be, as, on the very next play, the Lancers picked off Rehme again to seal the win.
The game was also Powhatan’s annual Senior Night celebration, honoring seniors Ben Allanson, Aaron Nash, Tye Morris, Keyon Bethea, JaySun Carroll, Hayden Fitzsimmons, Anthony Bastiansen, Luke Beaty, Mason Hathaway, Neco Jackson, Bradey Lindhjem and Micah Holt.
“We have great leadership with those guys,” Henderson said of Powhatan’s seniors. “They’re also a really talented group of individuals. As a group, with me coming in last year, they bought in to what we were trying to do. I’m really proud of them for accepting me as their coach and buying in.”
Powhatan returns to action on Friday, March 12, 7 p.m., at Clover Hill.