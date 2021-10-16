Powhatan football overcomes 13-0 deficit, denies Clover Hill 36-20

In addition to the turnovers it generated, Powhatan’s defense was able to get timely stops, and it kept its team in the mix during the early stages on Friday.

“They provide a solid presence each and every week – they come to play,” Henderson said, pointing to the unit’s bounce-back effort after the loss to James River. “We did a much better job…we still have room for improvement. I don’t think anyone is satisfied with how we played last night, but we certainly improved. We did miss some tackles last night, and I don’t think anybody on the defense will tell you that we were happy with our tackling, but our overall intensity and scheme and being able to get some stops when we needed them was vastly improved. But we still have some work to do.”

Powhatan (5-2) will look to keep the momentum rolling with Friday’s upcoming 7 p.m. home game versus L.C. Bird.

“Last week…it was a tough loss for our program, playing a team (James River) that we should’ve at least been competitive with and it wasn’t that way. But to get down 13-0 (against Clover Hill), it would’ve been easy to have some doubt creep into your mind, but we didn’t. We knew we made mistakes, we knew it was on our end, and the guys just kept playing, and we’ve kind of told them: Just keep playing – good things will happen.