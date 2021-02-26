Powhatan football shuts out L.C. Bird 16-0 in rainy, muddy, long-awaited season opener

The Indians' relentless defensive efforts led to three fumble recoveries by Wyatt Lowe, Zach Karanian and offensive lineman Bradey Lindhjem. Lowe also forced a change of possession with a sack.

“It was all three phases of the game tonight, it really was,” Henderson said. “The defense kept putting us in good field position. Special teams kept that going.”

Tanner Palmore and Karanian combined for two blocked punts that were recovered by Lowe and Mitch Bolt, respectively. Both blocked punts set up drives that ended in touchdowns.

The first saw junior quarterback Hans Rehme zip a six-yard pass in the rain to tight end Micah Holt in the end zone to put the Indians on the scoreboard near the top of the second quarter. Holt followed up that touchdown with a PAT kick for a 7-0 lead.

The second blocked kick, which came in the fourth quarter, set up Powhatan on Bird’s 5-yard line. The Indians turned to their linebackers on offense; Chase Gayness shoved the ball four yards up near the goal-line, and Lowe punched it through for the 1-yard touchdown for a 16-0 advantage.