Powhatan football shuts out L.C. Bird 16-0 in rainy, muddy, long-awaited season opener

CHESTERFIELD – The rain never stopped. The chilly evening temperatures contrasted the warm stretch of weather earlier in the week. The gridiron became a quagmire, and Powhatan High School’s white away uniforms turned mostly brown, with the jersey numbers both on the front and back becoming almost completely discernible.
These were the conditions in which Powhatan, L.C. Bird and other area high school teams ended their 15-month wait to return to the football field.
Powhatan weathered the conditions.
“This team is built for this,” said Powhatan head football coach Mike Henderson. “Our guys welcome this.”
After all of the time they spent in the weight room, in preparing through the long offseason, and after having practiced with similar conditions, the Indians won what was a season-opening mud bowl by shutting out the Skyhawks 16-0.
“Tremendous game; we came together. We’ve been practicing for so long. We’ve been waiting for this first game,” said Powhatan junior Wyatt Lowe, who recovered both a fumble and a blocked punt, forced a turnover on downs with a sack, and scored a goal-line rushing touchdown. “We came out here and executed like we knew we should and I’m proud of everybody.”
“We’re a year older…we’ve got so many people back on both sides of the ball, and we’re just bigger and stronger,” Henderson said. “We love the weight room.”
The Indians' relentless defensive efforts led to three fumble recoveries by Wyatt Lowe, Zach Karanian and offensive lineman Bradey Lindhjem. Lowe also forced a change of possession with a sack.
“It was all three phases of the game tonight, it really was,” Henderson said. “The defense kept putting us in good field position. Special teams kept that going.”
Tanner Palmore and Karanian combined for two blocked punts that were recovered by Lowe and Mitch Bolt, respectively. Both blocked punts set up drives that ended in touchdowns.
The first saw junior quarterback Hans Rehme zip a six-yard pass in the rain to tight end Micah Holt in the end zone to put the Indians on the scoreboard near the top of the second quarter. Holt followed up that touchdown with a PAT kick for a 7-0 lead.
The second blocked kick, which came in the fourth quarter, set up Powhatan on Bird’s 5-yard line. The Indians turned to their linebackers on offense; Chase Gayness shoved the ball four yards up near the goal-line, and Lowe punched it through for the 1-yard touchdown for a 16-0 advantage.
“That goal-line rush, we put it in probably two weeks ago; we hadn’t practiced it much, but we knew we were going to run it,” Lowe said. “He said we were running that wedge, so I came through there, and I knew my guys up front could get it done.”
Holt, who was the first Powhatan High School student-athlete to compete in a VHSL contest since the shutdown when he won his season-opening match on the wrestling mat, was also in on Powhatan football’s first 10 points of the season. He built on his team's 7-0 lead when, in the third quarter, he footed through a 22-yard field goal not long after Rehme connected with senior JaySun Carroll on a 35-yard pass to move the Indians to the Skyhawks’ 5.
Rehme threw five completions for 89 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 38 yards on eight carries.
Steadily moving the chains across the muddy field for Powhatan was junior running back Mitchell Johnson, who carried the ball 20 times for 94 carries.
“Our guys just came to play; we told the guys before the game: no excuses,” Henderson said. “We found a way to win tonight.”
This wasn’t the first time Henderson had faced the Skyhawks at their place on a night similar to Friday. That was when he was the head coach of Douglas Freeman’s varsity football team. Bird won that game.
It was the other way around this time, as Powhatan won for the first time against L.C. Bird in at least 22 years.
For Henderson and his team to emerge victorious against what he called “a great program steeped in tradition, it means a lot.”
“All games that you win are important games, but it means a lot to win against a team like this,” Henderson said. “Coach (Troy) Taylor is an excellent coach, a former college coach...always has his team well-prepared. It means a ton. It means a ton, it really does.”
Powhatan (1-0) hosts Manchester in its home opener at Powhatan High School next Friday at 7 p.m.