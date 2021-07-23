Powhatan football standout JaySun Carroll taking academic, athletic careers to Division I Temple

At first, JaySun Carroll didn’t really know where he was going to end up.

With the COVID-19 pandemic , the offers weren’t rolling in right away, and with his high school senior season being postponed from the fall to the spring, everything was a lot more difficult, especially with other states’ football seasons still taking place in the fall of 2020.

But the Powhatan High School Class of 2021 multisport athlete spoke to trusting the process – and to “putting my trust in God, and then He’s just been finding the way for me.”

His next destination is now set.

Carroll will attend and play football for Temple University after he recently received a preferred walk-on offer from the NCAA Division I school based in Philadelphia.

“It’s truly a blessing to be able to fulfill my dream of going to Temple,” said Carroll, who is currently set to play safety for the Owls.

Carroll first learned about Temple when one of the assistant coaches, Walter Stewart, visited during the January 2020 contact period and talked to Carroll and two of his Powhatan High School varsity teammates.