Powhatan football standout JaySun Carroll taking academic, athletic careers to Division I Temple

At first, JaySun Carroll didn’t really know where he was going to end up.
With the COVID-19 pandemic , the offers weren’t rolling in right away, and with his high school senior season being postponed from the fall to the spring, everything was a lot more difficult, especially with other states’ football seasons still taking place in the fall of 2020.
But the Powhatan High School Class of 2021 multisport athlete spoke to trusting the process – and to “putting my trust in God, and then He’s just been finding the way for me.”
His next destination is now set.
Carroll will attend and play football for Temple University after he recently received a preferred walk-on offer from the NCAA Division I school based in Philadelphia.
“It’s truly a blessing to be able to fulfill my dream of going to Temple,” said Carroll, who is currently set to play safety for the Owls.
Carroll first learned about Temple when one of the assistant coaches, Walter Stewart, visited during the January 2020 contact period and talked to Carroll and two of his Powhatan High School varsity teammates.
“The first thing that caught my interest was, when he came, he was just telling me all about it…I just then got to look up the school and everything, got more details into it. It just seemed like it would be great fit,” Carroll said. “It seemed like it would be a good environment.”
Carroll went on to receive offers from Norfolk State University, the Virginia Military Institute and UVa-Wise. But Carroll’s interest in attending Temple remained. Carroll stayed in contact with Temple, and after the conclusion of his senior season, he noted how they had talked with him about walking-on to the team.
But after Carroll enrolled at Temple, he said that the coach made the decision to present him with a preferred walk-on offer.
To Carroll, Temple's coaching staff and players were very welcoming, and “everything just felt like I needed to be there.” He said it’s very exciting to be able to go to Philadelphia – and to be able to play in an NFL stadium, as Lincoln Financial Field is the home field for both the Owls and the Philadelphia Eagles.
When it comes to contributing to the team, Carroll said that he’s “just ready to put the work in.” He feels his athleticism, speed, technique and knowledge of the game will help him contribute.
He’s already shown he can make a momentum-shifting impact. The versatile 6-2, 185-pound standout hauled in a pivotal interception at Cosby in 2019, sparking Powhatan’s rally out of a 15-0 deficit to tie the game.
The month before that against Clover Hill in 2019, Carroll made a spectacular play at wide receiver when he high-pointed a catch in the end zone with less than 20 seconds remaining to complete a rally from 13 points down, tie the game on his touchdown reception and set up Mason Pinnell’s go-ahead, point-after-touchdown kick. Powhatan would hold on to edge out Clover Hill 21-20.
This past season, Carroll made a key kick return that set up Powhatan on Clover Hill’s 42-yard line and initiated a game-tying drive by the Indians. Powhatan went on to win that game in thrilling fashion, defeating the Cavaliers 43-42 in triple overtime.
Carroll also made a 35-yard catch that put Powhatan on Bird's 5-yard line and helped set up a field goal in the Indians' 16-0 season-opening win over the Skyhawks, a 14-yard touchdown reception in a 53-0 rout of Cosby and a 11-yard fourth-down catch for a key first-down conversion that set up an insurance touchdown in his team’s season-ending 20-13 win over Midlothian. Carroll this season earned All-Metro Honorable Mention and helped Powhatan achieve a winning record of 4-2 in the condensed 2021 season.
“Playing at Powhatan has built my leadership, and the coaching staff has really given me a different view of the game, of football – just understanding it more and then being able to do what I have to do,” Carroll said.
He spoke to learning from his coaches that: “As long as I work hard, then I’ll be able to succeed in life.”