Powhatan football's Bradey Lindhjem commits to UNC Pembroke

Lindhjem has always enjoyed football. He grew up playing the sport with his dad, who also played in college.

“It’s really just a family thing,” he said, “and just getting out there and playing with my friends…the kids I play with here, I’ve always played with.”

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman currently plays right tackle for Powhatan, which brings back a ton of experience both up front and throughout the team going into the 2020-21 season.

In addition to putting in the physical work to prepare himself for football, Lindhjem watches a lot of film. He spoke to viewing many of his team’s games to try and pick up on little things. Earlier this September, Lindhjem noted he had talked with offensive line coach Paul Williams about trying to watch some film with him on high school teams that were playing football in different states at that time.

“I think I understand the game of football very well, so I think that’s part of something I can bring to the team down there” at UNC Pembroke, Lindhjem said, “and then just being a team player and trying to win games and doing my part…just whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do.”