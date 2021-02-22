Powhatan football's Bradey Lindhjem commits to UNC Pembroke

When Bradey Lindhjem was visiting with the football coaches at UNC Pembroke, it felt like another home for him.
“It seemed a lot like Powhatan,” said Lindhjem, a senior at Powhatan High School. “Going to college, you’re looking for another family…and I really saw that in their program.”
Lindhjem is now committed to attending and continuing his football career at the Division II school in Pembroke, North Carolina.
“It’s something, as a little kid, I always wanted to play college football,” Lindhjem said. “It was just really exciting and like a dream come true.”
Lindhjem, who will play for the UNC Pembroke Braves as an offensive lineman, described how the coaches there impressed upon him that they really wanted him – “that I was going to matter to come there.”
And when it comes to the next four years of his life, he added of UNC Pembroke: “I can see myself spending every day down there.”
Academically, he’s currently looking to pursue a career path in the athletic training/physical therapy field.
Lindhjem started playing football in third grade, and he's been competing on the gridiron ever since. He played youth football with the Powhatan Tribe, competed on the JV team for one season and is a three-year varsity player.
Lindhjem has always enjoyed football. He grew up playing the sport with his dad, who also played in college.
“It’s really just a family thing,” he said, “and just getting out there and playing with my friends…the kids I play with here, I’ve always played with.”
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman currently plays right tackle for Powhatan, which brings back a ton of experience both up front and throughout the team going into the 2020-21 season.
In addition to putting in the physical work to prepare himself for football, Lindhjem watches a lot of film. He spoke to viewing many of his team’s games to try and pick up on little things. Earlier this September, Lindhjem noted he had talked with offensive line coach Paul Williams about trying to watch some film with him on high school teams that were playing football in different states at that time.
“I think I understand the game of football very well, so I think that’s part of something I can bring to the team down there” at UNC Pembroke, Lindhjem said, “and then just being a team player and trying to win games and doing my part…just whatever they need me to do, I’m willing to do.”
He praised his coaches at Powhatan High School, Williams and head coach Mike Henderson, for helping him get ready for the next step.