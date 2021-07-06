Powhatan football's Wyatt Lowe named to First Team All-Metro

He has played in every game for the Indians since his freshman season – a feat that, for him, comes down to work ethic – to the willingness to get up early and work out and do what is needed.

“It takes a lot of mental stability and strength to be able to put in what it takes,” he said.

When it comes to the conditioning that’s kept him in every play on defense in every game, he pointed to power-related training, and to eating properly and drinking a lot of water.

“I think the hydration and the good diet plays a big factor.”

He attributed his contributions and All-Metro achievement to hard work – to his efforts in the offseason, in the gym – and to his teammates and his coaches.

“I’ve had – all throughout since back when I started playing – I’ve had what I thought have been the best coaches that I could get – just the best guidance,” Lowe said. “Especially these last two years… Coach Henderson and Coach Derby and all of the coaches, especially the defensive coaches, have just taught me the best that they can teach me.”

Lowe has been playing the game since flag football when he was around 7 years old. A lot of the players he met back then and has grown up with are now his teammates on varsity.