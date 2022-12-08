Powhatan fourth graders get a taste for books at Reading Cafe

POWHATAN – A group of Flat Rock Elementary fourth graders were left with a good taste following a Reading Café that saw them sampling both books and sweet treats.

Fourth grade teacher Jordan Walthall planned the interactive exercise for her students, which she hoped would introduce them to new styles and genres of books to work up their appetite for reading.

The Reading Café, which was held in November, saw the students served several “courses” of books that they would briefly peruse to see if it sparked their interest. The students recorded their reactions in a “menu,” checking options ranging from the enthusiastic – “Delicious, give me more!” – to the middle of the ground – “Yum I liked it” or “It was okay” – to the downright not their cup of tea – “Yuck!”

Walthall said she had seen the idea in teaching groups she follows and hoped her students would love it.

“I am hoping they find a love of reading again and they get to get excited about reading again, because it is such a technologically advanced world that sometimes kids aren’t excited about reading anymore,” she said.

To make the experience even more special, the students wore aprons and chef’s hats and food was brought in by and served by parents so the students could order some sweet treats to enjoy while they read.

Walthall said she was thrilled with the reactions of her fourth graders and that they appreciated the different vibe of the café.

Lilly Hinden said, “I liked it. It felt like we were in a fancy cafe. I really liked it because I feel fancy and I thought the food was really great. It felt like a real cafe experience.”

Classmate Joshua Helms said, “The Reading Cafe, I really liked it because it helped us to understand about different genres and how reading can be fun!”

Bentley Frank said he liked the Reading Café “because it helped me understand different genres of books and how they can be interesting and fun.”

Another fourth grader, Ollie Gregory, said, “Well, the food was very yummy and I really did not want to put the books that I was reading down. Plus, I really liked my chef’s outfit and I didn’t take it off until recess. It was fun to decorate my chef’s hat, too!”

Aaron Chapman, mother of fourth grader Cora, was one of the parent helpers for the day, filling out the orders for the children and calling them to come pick them up. She thought it was an exciting opportunity for the students to do something unique in the classroom.

“Obviously, as a parent I think reading is essential to them learning, so I was excited when Ms. Walthall told me about it and said, ‘hey, let’s help out however we can,’ ” Chapman said.

Chapman said Cora already loves reading so she was excited, especially the opportunity at the end of the café to share their favorite book. The little girl even dressed for the theme, wearing a sweatshirt with cats reading on it, her mom said, adding she loves that they can now visit the classrooms and interact with the students again after so many missed chances during the COVID-19 pandemic.