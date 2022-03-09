Powhatan freshman becoming a star behind the wheel

When Trey Williams was 8 years old, he fell in love with racing.

After seeing an Arena Racing USA event held at the Richmond Coliseum with his father Ray, also an avid fan of motorsports, he was blown away by the art of driving and the thrill that came with it. Now 15 years old and a freshman at Powhatan High School, Trey has become a driving sensation behind the wheel, living the dream that years before was sparked by one night at the racetrack.

“I just loved the whole feeling of racing, it looked so cool,” Trey said. “I wanted to be a driver so bad.”

It was almost destiny for Trey to love motorsports like his father, who watched racing with his own father growing up. Ray learned the intricacies of the sport by listening intently to the commentators calling the game, developing advanced concepts on how the best drivers succeed. Those lessons were passed down to his son, who would apply them into his own driving career.

Trey’s journey operating a vehicle started small, demonstrating a knack for fast lap times in go-kart racing before making his way to larger vehicles like the UCAR, short for U Can Afford Racing, which is a low-budget front wheel drive car powered by a stock 4-cylinder engine.

He eventually made his way to the bandolero, another entry-level car complete with a lawn mower engine that has 30 horsepower with speeds around 70-80 mph.

Working on the car with his dad, Trey says the two had learned the ins-and-outs of the car on the fly.

“All we knew how to do was take a tire on and off, and we’ve learned so much over time that I feel like we can do anything now,” he said.

Trey says the keys to good driving in the bandolero are to drive smart, focused and in control. He also says a good driver must learn to work in the draft, an aerodynamic method in which the lining up of the cars blocks the movement of air, creating low pressure, reducing drag and increasing speed.

“You have to make a lot of split-second decisions, you’ve just got to be smart and focused,” he said.

Trey competed in bandolero racing for two seasons, coming away with three track titles in his second year at Langley Speedway, Dominion Raceway and the Shenandoah Speedway. Trey had to wait patiently for those first-place finishes to come, as he came up just short on multiple occasions in his rookie season.

All that patience paid off when he stepped onto the track at Dominion Raceway on June 5, 2021. Entering that race, he could feel something special was about to happen after placing first in both practices and qualifying for pole position at the front of the line to start the 15-lap race. Trey would be at the front of the pack for all 15 laps.

“It’s honestly the best feeling in the world. I can’t tell you how many times I came in second or third before I got my first win,” Trey said. “I just remember that feeling of thinking, ‘oh my God, I did it,’ and it was the greatest feeling in the world when I knew I had done it.”

After winning his last bandolero title at Langley, Trey has turned his attention toward legends racing, an entirely new challenge with a car that not only weighs around 400 pounds more than a bandolero, but also reaches speeds of 110-120 mph with horsepower around 150.

Having already competed in eight races with the legends car since September, Trey says the difference in g-force and car power – as well as the fact that he has to now account for changing gears and using the clutch – has made it a challenging transition that he’s still getting used to.

“It’s not an easy car to drive with the power-to-weight ratio, so you really have to drive with your foot,” he said. “It was definitely a learning curve and something to get used to and something I’m still learning, but I’m all for it, I’m having a great time in legends.”

Beyond legends racing, Trey has dreams of potentially racing late models or limited late models as his next step, but as long as he’s behind the wheel, he says he’s grateful.

Starting off, it was just him and his dad working together to make something special. Now, he has a larger team helping him, including a crew chief, and hopes of finding sponsors to further help with his driving career.