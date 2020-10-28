Powhatan full virtual sees ups and downs in first 9 weeks

The family converted a bedroom into a classroom for Gracie and a workspace for Berry, who is working from home. Sharing has been “unique,” the mother said, but they make the best of the situation by decorating for different holidays. Berry feels fortunate that she can stay home and provide a safe atmosphere for Gracie and said her “heart hurts for those who do not get the choice.”

“I’ll be honest, I was scared to death. I have worked outside the home for 19 years and didn’t know how I was going to be able to balance work and school,” she said. “These fears were put aside within the first few days of school. The teachers and staff are so reassuring, and, in the end, I know we are all in this together.”

Gracie interacts with four to six teachers each day, depending on her schedule. Berry said she absolutely feels Gracie has been able to develop a relationship with her teachers, who have been amazing.

“Gracie has a visual impairment due to an autoimmune disease, and, quite honestly, we were worried how this all would work. But Gracie’s teachers, along with the county’s vision specialist, have made this work. She needed a larger periodic table and, BAM, we got one! I can’t say enough about the teachers! They are amazing, on the frontlines, making this work.”