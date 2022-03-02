Powhatan girls basketball make state playoffs as regional finalist

The Powhatan Indians became just one of eight Class 4 girls basketball teams still in contention for the VHSL state championship with a runner-up finish in the Region 4B championships on Monday night.

It is the school’s first-ever appearance in the state tournament.

Playing on the road against the Eastern View Cyclones in Culpeper, VA, the Lady Indians came into the game feeling loose and excited about playing this late in the season.

After giving up the opening basket to the home team, the Indians jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the opening minutes on the strength of guard Kayla Terry’s first 3-pointer. The Cyclones were able to regroup; however, to take a slim one-point lead at the end of the quarter.

Powhatan was able to pull away slightly again in the second and then build its lead to eight points, but Eastern View used its exceptional quickness to tie the game 24-24 with 1:30 to go before the half. Forward Faith Henderson put the Lady Indians back out front with a 3-pointer to give the visiting team a 27-24 lead at the break.

With both teams playing at a torrid pace in a back-and-forth game, the fans from both sides knew they were in for a great game while voicing their loud approval on every basket, rebound and turnover.

Midway through the third quarter, Powhatan scratched out a 33-29 lead and was able to gradually extend that to 41-35 as the third ended.

Still up by eight with 6:36 to go in the game, Eastern View began to whittle away at Powhatan’s lead as the clock went down. Midway through the final quarter, the Indians’ lead had evaporated to just a single point, 46-45.

Center Katherine Cerullo broke through for a lay-up and then blocked a shot on the Cyclones’ ensuing possession as the clock showed Powhatan up 48-45 with just three minutes to go.

Eastern View once again clawed its way back to tie the game with just 90 seconds remaining, and then took a two-point lead with 39 seconds left, which the Indians could not overcome. The scoreboard showed Eastern View with a come-from-behind 53-50 victory to win the Region 4B championship.

Powhatan finished with three players in double figures. Henderson was the leading scorer with 15 while Corynn Lampman had 13 and Terry had 11 points respectively.

"They shot triple the amount of free throws that we shot," head coach Kristy Henderson said afterwards in pointing out the Cyclones' 24-11 edge in that area. "Free throws were the difference in the game to me."

“I was super-proud of the team,” she continued. “They did what I asked them to do and I told them to hold their heads high. Unfortunately, this wasn’t our night. We have another game and we have to get ready for that. Any loss is helpful when it comes time to play again.”