Powhatan girls basketball opens season, honors senior Jillian Ratliff

Regardless of the result, Powhatan’s varsity girls basketball team accomplished a major mission Saturday night.

After the winter season initially appeared in doubt because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indians are now playing. They were able to kick off their 2020-21 campaign on their own home court against L.C. Bird.

The opener was also Powhatan’s Senior Night, as the program honored the contributions and efforts of its lone senior Jillian Ratliff, who chipped in 2 points, made multiple stops on steals and rebounds and delivered strong guarding up front on Saturday.

“Jillian is one of the greatest young ladies I’ve had the opportunity to coach in all of my career,” said Powhatan girls basketball head coach Kristy Henderson. “She is smart, intelligent, driven, a leader. She cares about others. She puts the team first. I’m really going to miss her. She did a great job tonight.”

Although the Skyhawks won the game 56-35, it was super exciting for Henderson and her players to get this game. She noted there were a lot of nerves, and it was almost like a scrimmage game for them in a sense because they hadn’t gotten to play five-on-five basketball prior to their opener.