Powhatan girls basketball overtakes Midlothian 43-34

“I don’t think we were reading that very well at first,” coach Kristy Henderson said of Midlothian’s press, “and then once we got comfortable with it and everyone was doing their part on the press break, we seemed much more calm.”

Terry’s 3-pointer soon shifted the lead – and the momentum – to Powhatan. Terry netted three 3’s in Tuesday’s game, and she joined teammates Faith and Cerullo in shooting a combined 7 for 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter alone to keep Powhatan’s lead out of reach in the closing stage.

Faith knocked down 7 points in the first quarter alone and led the way with 15 overall. When Midlothian had cut Powhatan’s lead to 26-24 in the opening stage of the fourth quarter, she dashed through a narrow gap in between Midlothian’s defenders and flipped through an insurance layup.

Terry totaled 11 points. Cerullo shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and netted 10 points overall.

Rounding out Powhatan’s scoring was sophomore Erin Almond, who, after notching a key jumper early in the second quarter, knocked down a big 3 to cap a 7-0 run that further extended Powhatan’s lead in the fourth with 5:28 to play. She also traded a follow-up jumper by Midlothian with a putback. Almond totaled 7 points on the night.