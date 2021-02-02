Powhatan girls basketball overtakes Midlothian 43-34

POWHATAN – She saw her chance.
When Midlothian, leading 20-19, rebounded her team’s missed shot, Powhatan freshman Katherine Cerullo got her hands on the ball while the rebounder still had a hold of it.
Cerullo tried to wrest it away.
The referee’s whistle blew.
The jump ball was awarded to Cerullo and her team, and Powhatan stayed right near the basket on the change of possession.
Cerullo got the ball to her teammate, junior Kayla Terry, who was behind the 3-point arc.
Terry took the shot.
The ball swished through for 3 points, propelling Powhatan into the lead.
That’s where they stayed.
Crashing the boards, weathering the press and knocking down key shots late in the stretch, the Indians fended off Midlothian 43-34.
Powhatan head girls basketball coach Kristy Henderson said it was a great win for her team, which has now won five of its last six games. Tuesday’s triumph also marked an improvement over the first time Powhatan had played Midlothian on Jan. 12, when the Trojans won 69-59.
“Our defense is getting better, recognizing things, they’re understanding and trusting each other on defense,” Henderson said. “That has been a huge difference for us.”
Going into the game, Henderson noted that she and her coaching staff challenged their players to take pride in their defense on Tuesday night, and to follow through on the basics of closing out, keeping their opponents out of the middle, boxing out and rebounding.
“I thought we did a great job with that,” Henderson said. “We brought the intensity, which we need in every game.”
While Cerullo secured the double-double by high-pointing 14 rebounds on Tuesday, she wasn’t alone in crashing the boards. Terry, junior Faith Henderson and sophomore Erin Almond also hauled in key rebounds, and a defensive board by freshman Corynn Lampman in the third quarter ultimately put into motion the go-ahead possession that was started by Cerullo’s jump ball and capped by Terry’s 3.
Cerullo also converted multiple blocks into takeaways, and junior Logan Anthony added to her team’s defensive efforts when she stole back a steal by Midlothian in the second quarter, when Powhatan at the time was trailing by 4 points.
Midlothian, whose lead shrunk to 18-17 going into the second half, unleashed the full-court press early in the third quarter, converting a steal by Jenna Shadders into a layup by her teammate and fellow senior Madison Fath.
Midlothian grabbed a couple more steals in the stretch, but a couple of turnovers plus rebounds by Powhatan led to a jumper from Faith Henderson that narrowed Midlothian’s lead back down to 1 point.
“I don’t think we were reading that very well at first,” coach Kristy Henderson said of Midlothian’s press, “and then once we got comfortable with it and everyone was doing their part on the press break, we seemed much more calm.”
Terry’s 3-pointer soon shifted the lead – and the momentum – to Powhatan. Terry netted three 3’s in Tuesday’s game, and she joined teammates Faith and Cerullo in shooting a combined 7 for 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter alone to keep Powhatan’s lead out of reach in the closing stage.
Faith knocked down 7 points in the first quarter alone and led the way with 15 overall. When Midlothian had cut Powhatan’s lead to 26-24 in the opening stage of the fourth quarter, she dashed through a narrow gap in between Midlothian’s defenders and flipped through an insurance layup.
Terry totaled 11 points. Cerullo shot 8 for 10 from the free-throw line and netted 10 points overall.
Rounding out Powhatan’s scoring was sophomore Erin Almond, who, after notching a key jumper early in the second quarter, knocked down a big 3 to cap a 7-0 run that further extended Powhatan’s lead in the fourth with 5:28 to play. She also traded a follow-up jumper by Midlothian with a putback. Almond totaled 7 points on the night.
“Erin can score – Erin has a beautiful shot,” coach Henderson said. “When she’s open and she can hit shots like that, they’re big for us.”
Madison Fath, who opened the game with a beautiful layup in which she flipped the ball through the hoop behind her, led Midlothian (7-4) with 12 points.
A busy, challenging week continues for Powhatan (5-5). The Indians will play at James River on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. before they conclude the regular season with Saturday’s 5:30 p.m. game at Cosby.
“They just are all on board and believing in the system,” Henderson said of the team. “Taking pride in defense is huge – and knowing that it’s a team game, and that everybody is a huge part of what we’re doing.”