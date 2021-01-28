Powhatan girls basketball splits two-game week with win over Clover Hill, loss to Monacan

CHESTERFIELD - Powhatan's varsity girls basketball team split its two road games this week, defeating Clover Hill 43-31 on Monday before taking a 79-64 setback to Monacan on Thursday.
Junior Faith Henderson led her team with 19 points and added eight rebounds and two steals in the win over the Cavaliers, and freshman Katherine Cerullo double-doubled with 12 points and 10 rebounds and chipped in two steals.
"We did a good job of making some stops on defense," Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson said after Thursday's game versus Monacan. "Rebounding offensively was a plus for us against Clover Hill. We knew that from the first game we played them and we did it again in the second game. We got some second, third shots off them and we did a good job of getting to the foul line."
Despite Thursday's loss, Powhatan had three players - Faith with 21 points, Cerullo with 13 and junior Kayla Terry with 11 - score in the double-digits, and sophomore Erin Almond chipped in 8 points, including 6 in the first half.
Eight different players scored for Powhatan - sophomore Logan Anthony, freshman Corynn Lampman and senior Jillian Ratliff each knocked down a 3-pointer, and Meghan Hodge made a 2-point bucket in the fourth - and the visiting team outscored Monacan 22-20 in a barnburner of a third quarter. Coach Henderson was proud of her Indians' fight, and her takeaways from her team's play on Thursday included "growth, energy, effort and toughness."
"Their speed at times - we struggled a little bit defending that, but I felt like our fight was in it," Henderson said. "Tonight I felt like we fought to the very end and gave it all we had and we were in it."
Monacan senior guard, future Division I player and Liberty signee Jordan Hodges had a huge night as she went off for 33 points in Thursday's game, and Sydney Clayton, who was a force in the post, double-doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds.
"Jordan Hodges is pretty awesome," Henderson said. "We know what we're stepping into with her and trying to compete and battle and shut her down, but we know she's going to make some really tough shots, and she did tonight. She was good tonight."
Powhatan has a busy four-game week coming up. The team plays at Manchester on Monday, hosts Midlothian on Tuesday, plays at James River on Thursday and heads to Cosby on Saturday. The first three games are at 7:15 p.m., while Saturday's game will be at 5:30 p.m.
"We have to be ready for those four games," Henderson said on Thursday. "Tonight was just a good test of seeing the growth that we have within the team, and looking forward to the future."