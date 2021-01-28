Powhatan girls basketball splits two-game week with win over Clover Hill, loss to Monacan

"Their speed at times - we struggled a little bit defending that, but I felt like our fight was in it," Henderson said. "Tonight I felt like we fought to the very end and gave it all we had and we were in it."

Monacan senior guard, future Division I player and Liberty signee Jordan Hodges had a huge night as she went off for 33 points in Thursday's game, and Sydney Clayton, who was a force in the post, double-doubled with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

"Jordan Hodges is pretty awesome," Henderson said. "We know what we're stepping into with her and trying to compete and battle and shut her down, but we know she's going to make some really tough shots, and she did tonight. She was good tonight."

Powhatan has a busy four-game week coming up. The team plays at Manchester on Monday, hosts Midlothian on Tuesday, plays at James River on Thursday and heads to Cosby on Saturday. The first three games are at 7:15 p.m., while Saturday's game will be at 5:30 p.m.