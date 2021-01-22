Powhatan girls basketball wins two in a row, including first win of season over L.C. Bird

POWHATAN -- On any given night, if Powhatan girls basketball were to have had three players finish a game with 13, 10 and 9 points, that would be considered a great night for the team.
On Friday night against Clover Hill, Powhatan players Katherine Cerullo, Faith Henderson and Kayla Terry held those respective totals at halftime.
Powhatan's promise-filled young team is continuing its ascension, earning its first two wins of the season in a triumphant stretch this week. The Indians (2-4) held off L.C. Bird 41-39 on the road on Tuesday, then denied Clover Hill 65-51 at home on Friday with three different players scoring 12 or more points.
“We are growing,” Powhatan head coach Kristy Henderson said after Friday’s game. “We are playing really well as a team. We are making that extra pass. We’re dribbling less, passing more. I think we’re working to our strengths and everyone’s on board.”
Facing Bird on Tuesday night, the Indians unleashed a big run, and the Skyhawks countered with double teams and strong defensive matchups that limited some of Powhatan’s players who had been scoring early in the game. But six different players found the basket for Powhatan in the second half. Five of them scored in the fourth quarter.
Terry, handling the pressure well, and sophomore Erin Almond each knocked down a 3-pointer in the final two stanzas, with Almond adding 2 more points in the fourth. Senior Jillian Ratliff contributed two buckets in the third, and freshman Corynn Lampman added 2 points in the fourth.
“That’s a huge win for us; that was really big, and the fact that it came down to the wire,” coach Henderson said of Tuesday’s triumph. “In special situations we really handled ourselves with confidence.”
Faith netted 12 of her team-leading 14 points over the middle two quarters, and Cerullo gave her team a 7-point first-half boost and finished the game with 11 points. Ratliff had 6.
“It was just an all-around great team win,” coach Henderson said, “and when they saw that we could win as a team, I think that gives us great confidence moving forward.”
For Powhatan, Tuesday’s game was a huge improvement from its season opener, when it took a 56-35 setback to L.C. Bird at home.
“I feel like we’re in better shape, too, than we were after we had come back from break when we were quarantined; that for sure helped, and I think matchups and personnel and adjustments, having the time in practice to make those," Henderson said, "and we’ve been really practicing well.”
In Friday night’s game, Powhatan grabbed a 6-5 lead over the Cavaliers when Terry assisted fellow junior and teammate Faith on a 3-pointer in the first quarter. Faith’s jumper from behind the arc kick-started a 10-0 run for the Indians, and the home team stayed in command from there.
Faith shot 11 for 13 from the free-throw line and led Powhatan with 23 points. She also had eight rebounds and six assists.
Cerullo honed in on rebounds at both ends of the court, bringing down 12 boards total, and she netted 17 points for the double-double. Cerullo also had three steals. She reached seven points in the first quarter alone when she poked the ball free from the Cavaliers’ possession and ran it back for a driving layup.
She worked her way into the lane for another highlight-reel-worthy 2-pointer down low in the second quarter after she scooped up a rolling pass from Faith, who was able to send the Cerullo the ball after she had gone to the ground.
Terry, in addition to hounding Clover Hill’s ball handlers from the point on defense, knocked down four 3-pointers to end the evening with 12 points. She added three assists and a first-quarter steal to set up a possession that ended in a layup from Cerullo.
The six players who scored in Tuesday night’s win did so again on Friday. Ratliff once again knocked down two buckets in the third quarter for 4 points total. Almond added a putback and a free throw to go along with her 5 points against Bird. Lampman knocked down an early 3 and ended Friday’s game with 6 points.
Both Cerullo and Lampman, who were leading players on last year’s middle school conference championship team, have been progressing quickly as key contributors to Powhatan’s varsity unit.
“They’re basketball players – they play in the offseason…they’re very passionate about basketball,” Henderson said of the two freshmen. “They’re a great addition to the squad.”
Following Powhatan’s matchup with the Cavaliers, improvements that Henderson noted the team needs to make include quickness on defense, better helpside defense, stopping the drive and taking more charges. She added that they did take one charge, which she said was very motivational, in the game versus Bird.
Powhatan will host Manchester tomorrow night at 5 p.m.