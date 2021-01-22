Powhatan girls basketball wins two in a row, including first win of season over L.C. Bird

Cerullo honed in on rebounds at both ends of the court, bringing down 12 boards total, and she netted 17 points for the double-double. Cerullo also had three steals. She reached seven points in the first quarter alone when she poked the ball free from the Cavaliers’ possession and ran it back for a driving layup.

She worked her way into the lane for another highlight-reel-worthy 2-pointer down low in the second quarter after she scooped up a rolling pass from Faith, who was able to send the Cerullo the ball after she had gone to the ground.

Terry, in addition to hounding Clover Hill’s ball handlers from the point on defense, knocked down four 3-pointers to end the evening with 12 points. She added three assists and a first-quarter steal to set up a possession that ended in a layup from Cerullo.

The six players who scored in Tuesday night’s win did so again on Friday. Ratliff once again knocked down two buckets in the third quarter for 4 points total. Almond added a putback and a free throw to go along with her 5 points against Bird. Lampman knocked down an early 3 and ended Friday’s game with 6 points.

Both Cerullo and Lampman, who were leading players on last year’s middle school conference championship team, have been progressing quickly as key contributors to Powhatan’s varsity unit.