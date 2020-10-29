Powhatan girls cross country runners compete in Virginia Elite XC invite

On an early Saturday morning at Pole Green Park, multiple Powhatan High School runners competed unattached in the girls white club 5k race of the VA Elite XC invite, held on the park’s fast upper course.

Rebecca Ray, a sophomore, ran the race in 23:03.5, and Lexi Elzey, a senior, notched a time of 24:32.1.

Sophomore Virginia Bird ran the race in 26:28.8, and sophomore Raquel Iga completed it in 26:29.3.

Caroline Bauer from the Greater Williamsburg Distance running club won the 5k race in 18:46.3.

The fastest winners in the Oct. 17 VA Elite XC Invite 5k races were Maryland’s Juliette Whittaker, who tied the fastest time ever at Pole Green Park with her win in the seeded girls race in 17:29, and Maryland’s Jake Gelfand, who won the seeded boys race in 15:13.9.