Powhatan girls lacrosse completes winningest season by percentage in regional semifinals

POWHATAN – When the final half ended, the scoreboard showed just one winner: visiting Monticello.
But in many ways, Monday’s Class 4, Region A semifinal game was a huge win for Powhatan girls lacrosse.
Head coach Laura Camp recalled how, in recent years when Powhatan was still in the Jefferson District, Monticello would win by 18 to 20 points.
“And if we scored 1 or 2 goals, we were thrilled,” Camp said.
But on Monday, Powhatan’s extremely young team – which this year featured only one Class of 2021 graduate and three rising seniors – gave the visiting Mustangs a battle to remember, coming up just shy of the victory on a 13-12 result.
The Indians closed out their 2021 campaign with a final record of 7-3, their winningest season percentage-wise in just their fifth full year competing at the VHSL varsity level.
“The fact that we only lost by 1 and that it was such a close game and we truly competed against that level of team, it makes me so proud of the girls,” said Camp, who upon leaving the field was greeted with applause from parents and supporters. “They just played with everything they had. We didn’t have all our players. We played with some players pulled up from JV, so the fact that we played with the limited number of players that we had and did so well, I couldn’t be happier.
“Even though we lost, we really won in my book,” Camp said.
Christopher Newport commit and rising senior Jordan Krauss never wavered in the long, sweltering game as she kept the Mustangs guessing with her movement and control of the ball. She continued to show that she could either deliver a key pass to her teammate to put her in position for the shot, or she could swing around from the edge with her quickness and go after the goal herself.
Krauss was also among the players who could knock the ball loose and take the ball away from Monticello on the offensive end.
“Jordan’s just such a versatile player; I can put her anywhere,” Camp said. “She’s the control center; she dictates everything that happens. She’s really grown as a player this year.”
Krauss and Kate Adams led Powhatan with 3 goals each. Camp praised Adams’ goal at the end of the game; taking hold of the ball on a possession sparked by teammate Grace Hayden’s takeaway at midfield, Adams earned her third goal of the match with 35 seconds left to shrink Monticello’s lead to 1.
Lexi Campbell and Kendal McMullin each scored 2 goals for Powhatan.
“Lexi Campbell played with her entire heart and soul and was not feeling good, but rallied and came back, and was such an instrumental part in the game,” Camp said. “Kendal ran the middie the entire game and without fail.”
Carly Rehme and McKayla Brasswell each scored 1 goal.
Camp added that the defense played “probably the best that they’ve played all year” and that Hayden pulled through with her transitions and runs up the middle. Jessie Fens held down the goal for Powhatan, and Casey Grell and Sam Flippo had strong games on defense.
Powhatan was missing Sophie Payne and Taylor Fitzsimmons and brought up Rehme from JV. The rising junior played almost the entire game and tightened the Mustangs’ lead to 13-11 with 5:27 left to play off of her shot in transition.
“She was a huge asset to our team,” Camp said of Rehme. “I’m so proud of her for her confidence and really stepping up.”
She added: “Every single person contributed to this game, so I’m really happy.”
Camp saw her young team get “stronger and stronger” throughout the season, and Monday’s game, she said, “was a perfect performance to end on.”
Powhatan will return all players except for Class of 2021 graduate Chloe DeGroat, who contributed to the team’s defensive efforts throughout the season. Rising seniors include Krauss, McMullin and Grace Cowles, and the Indians are projected to have a deep bench with many experienced underclassmen and a promising freshman class.