Powhatan girls lacrosse completes winningest season by percentage in regional semifinals

“Even though we lost, we really won in my book,” Camp said.

Christopher Newport commit and rising senior Jordan Krauss never wavered in the long, sweltering game as she kept the Mustangs guessing with her movement and control of the ball. She continued to show that she could either deliver a key pass to her teammate to put her in position for the shot, or she could swing around from the edge with her quickness and go after the goal herself.

Krauss was also among the players who could knock the ball loose and take the ball away from Monticello on the offensive end.

“Jordan’s just such a versatile player; I can put her anywhere,” Camp said. “She’s the control center; she dictates everything that happens. She’s really grown as a player this year.”

Krauss and Kate Adams led Powhatan with 3 goals each. Camp praised Adams’ goal at the end of the game; taking hold of the ball on a possession sparked by teammate Grace Hayden’s takeaway at midfield, Adams earned her third goal of the match with 35 seconds left to shrink Monticello’s lead to 1.

Lexi Campbell and Kendal McMullin each scored 2 goals for Powhatan.