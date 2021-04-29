Powhatan girls lacrosse embraces return to the field in 2021

For head coach Laura Camp and the Powhatan High School girls lacrosse program, being able to have a season this year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all sports last spring means the world to them.
“We can all remember the day when we were told that it would be our last practice. It felt like time had stopped and it was all a dream,” Camp said on Tuesday, “so being back out on the field makes us feel thankful and appreciative for each day that we have the opportunity to practice and work with these girls.”
Powhatan’s returners include captains Chloe Degroat, Jordan Krauss and Kendal McMullin. The 2021 Indians are young overall as Degroat, who has been part of the program since her freshman year, is the team’s only senior.
Camp said that Krauss – a junior and dual-sport leader who also plays field hockey and is committed to Christopher Newport for lacrosse – will bring extensive game experience and a strong lacrosse IQ to the team. Camp also said that McMullin – a junior and one of Powhatan’s leading defenders on the volleyball team – is a natural athlete whose athleticism is dominant on the field.
Camp expects sophomores Isabelle Carson and Sam Flippo to be strong defensively in addition to Lexie Campbell, Kate Adams and Sophie Payne on attack/midfield.
Among the newcomers, freshmen Grace Hayden, Casey Grell and McKayla Brasswell are settling into varsity nicely and showing great potential according to Camp, who added that sophomores Taylor Fitzsimmons, Summer Kantanen, Hannah Johnson, Jessie Fens and Junior Grace Cowles have all been great additions to the team.
Despite Powhatan’s youth, the varsity unit has gotten off to a very strong start in its first regular season in the Dominion District. The Indians routed Clover Hill 17-5 in their season opener, and they racked up double-digit goals despite their loss to Midlothian, 20-14.
“Our team is fast and the girls are really connecting on their transitions. This is something that took us a while to iron out in previous years, but this year the girls are transitioning the ball well from the start of the season!” Camp said. “They also work really well together in general and have a natural chemistry with each other.”
The biggest challenge, Camp said, is trying to teach the players everything they need to know in such a short amount of time.
“However, the girls are so receptive and truly eager to learn everything they can! “ Camp said. “They are so happy to have a season this year and they come to practice ready to play each day!”
The young team will look to build up its game experience and knowledge as the season progresses. Camp noted that they’ve been doing a lot of teaching when it comes to concepts, positioning and rules in addition to scrimmaging during practice.
“Now that we have a JV team, we have the ability to full-field scrimmage,” Camp said, “which has been extremely helpful!”
Camp said this is the first year that Powhatan officially has a JV girls lacrosse team, and to Camp, it has been incredible seeing the interest in girls lacrosse grow.
“We used to hope to have enough players to field a varsity team, and now we easily have two full teams. All of the girls are picking up the sport so quickly and it's just a wonderful group of girls!” Camp said. “Both the Varsity and JV teams have come so far in such a short amount of time. Our future is bright!”