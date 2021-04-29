Powhatan girls lacrosse embraces return to the field in 2021

Despite Powhatan’s youth, the varsity unit has gotten off to a very strong start in its first regular season in the Dominion District. The Indians routed Clover Hill 17-5 in their season opener, and they racked up double-digit goals despite their loss to Midlothian, 20-14.

“Our team is fast and the girls are really connecting on their transitions. This is something that took us a while to iron out in previous years, but this year the girls are transitioning the ball well from the start of the season!” Camp said. “They also work really well together in general and have a natural chemistry with each other.”

The biggest challenge, Camp said, is trying to teach the players everything they need to know in such a short amount of time.

“However, the girls are so receptive and truly eager to learn everything they can! “ Camp said. “They are so happy to have a season this year and they come to practice ready to play each day!”

The young team will look to build up its game experience and knowledge as the season progresses. Camp noted that they’ve been doing a lot of teaching when it comes to concepts, positioning and rules in addition to scrimmaging during practice.