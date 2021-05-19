Powhatan girls lacrosse routs Clover Hill 24-6 in home finale

Sophomore Sophie Payne had a big night as she tallied up 4 goals.

"Sophie is quiet but effective. She has a really good lacrosse IQ when it comes to timing her cuts and seeing that opportunity to score," Camp said. "She has worked on that all season and she just keeps getting better and better."

Junior Kendal McMullin, sophomore Lexi Campbell and freshman Grace Hayden each added 3 goals, Kate Adams and Hannah Johnson each netted 2 and Sam Flippo and McKayla Brasswell each scored 1. Adams also contributed an assist.

While Camp felt that defense was really quiet in the beginning of the game – "they weren't communicating, which left some holes and left some opportunities for Clover Hill to score" – she also felt that, "once they started communicating with each other and really working together as a team," they were able to lock down the Cavaliers' offense. The Indians prevented them from scoring in the second half.

Passing was airtight for Powhatan, as the player seamlessly connected with one another on both setups and transitions. On one particular second-half possession that stretched the entire field, a flowing series of passes led to Hayden netting one of her three goals with 16 minutes left in regulation.