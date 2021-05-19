Powhatan girls lacrosse routs Clover Hill 24-6 in home finale

POWHATAN -- In their final regular-season contest on their home field, the 2021 Powhatan Indians – putting into gametime form the set plays, the setups and the motions they learned in practice – delivered their highest-scoring game of the year so far with Wednesday's 24-6 rout of Clover Hill.
The win streak for Powhatan girls lacrosse (6-1) now sits at 5 straight games going into next week's final two games before the regional tournament.
"It's a little sad that this is our last home game, it felt like it came up really fast," said Powhatan head coach Laura Camp. "But I'm excited for next week."
Junior Jordan Krauss led the way on Wednesday both in goals scored (5) and in assists (three). Powhatan's players overall excelled at setting up their teammates for quick goals from the middle off of passes, and with the team connecting well, Krauss gave the team an added threat from behind the goal. At times she made the pass to an open teammate who scored immediately afterwards, and then in other moments when it looked like that would happen again, she instead turned on the jets, tore around the corner and flung the ball into the net.
"Jordan is just an all-around fantastic player," Camp said. "She has such a high lacrosse IQ. She always sees the pass. She's patient, but yet she'll take the opportunity to score when she has it. She's just an all-around strong player."
Sophomore Sophie Payne had a big night as she tallied up 4 goals.
"Sophie is quiet but effective. She has a really good lacrosse IQ when it comes to timing her cuts and seeing that opportunity to score," Camp said. "She has worked on that all season and she just keeps getting better and better."
Junior Kendal McMullin, sophomore Lexi Campbell and freshman Grace Hayden each added 3 goals, Kate Adams and Hannah Johnson each netted 2 and Sam Flippo and McKayla Brasswell each scored 1. Adams also contributed an assist.
While Camp felt that defense was really quiet in the beginning of the game – "they weren't communicating, which left some holes and left some opportunities for Clover Hill to score" – she also felt that, "once they started communicating with each other and really working together as a team," they were able to lock down the Cavaliers' offense. The Indians prevented them from scoring in the second half.
Passing was airtight for Powhatan, as the player seamlessly connected with one another on both setups and transitions. On one particular second-half possession that stretched the entire field, a flowing series of passes led to Hayden netting one of her three goals with 16 minutes left in regulation.
"The girls are just really working well together; they're seeing the open pass, they're not carrying it too long," Camp said. "They are keeping their head up, which is most important, so that they can see that player downfield, and then they're catching all their passes, which is really an improvement from the beginning of the season."
Hayden continued to impress Camp with her performance on Wednesday; she was all over the field and capitalizing on ground balls. Camp praised Hayden's "endless energy," her no-fear approach and her willingness to do anything to get that ground ball.
"She just is nonstop and definitely someone as a freshman who has just – her game has improved so much this season, in this short season," Camp said. "I'm really excited about Grace and Sophie and all of our players, because they just work well together and...that just happens organically and it just is really good to see."
Next week on the road, Powhatan will play at Manchester (1-4) on Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m. and will end the regular season at Cosby on Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. Prior to May 19, Cosby was 4-0.