Powhatan girls lacrosse routs James River 21-10 on Senior Night

In its first-ever game facing James River, Powhatan's young girls lacrosse team excelled, routing the Rapids 21-10 to improve to 3-1 early in the 2021 season.
"We knew it was going to be a tough game from the initial draw," said Powhatan head girls lacrosse coach Laura Camp. "JR has a couple of really tall draw specialists and some strong overall players."
But eventually, she said, they were able to win the draws and shut down the Rapids' strong players.
"Our team is doing an excellent job communicating with each other throughout the game to figure out our weak areas and also capitalize on things they are doing well," Camp said. "Once we got momentum, our team was hard to stop."
Lexi Campbell led the way with 5 goals and added an assist, Jordan Krauss had 4 goals and led the team with four assists, Kendal McMullin chipped in 3 goals and two assists, Grace Hayden scored 3 goals, Kate Adams contributed 2 goals and two assists, Sophie Payne made 2 goals and Sam Flippo and Taylor Fitzsimmons each scored a goal.
Powhatan goalie Casey Grell made seven saves.
“They all trust each other, which makes them all threats,” Camp said of her players. “I couldn’t be happier with the way they are playing, truly working as a team, sharing the ball. Our stats are reflective of this with a variety of players scoring each game, and a large number of those goals have assists.”
Wednesday’s Senior Night game honored Powhatan girls lacrosse’s lone senior Chloe DeGroat.
“Chloe started out having never played lacrosse, but so eager to learn. She attended every offseason workout and practice from the very beginning in order to learn and increase her skill level,” Camp said. “She always brings a smile and positive attitude to every practice and game and is such a great role model both on and off of the field.
“Over the years, she has played a key role in our defensive unit, whether it’s working together with her teammates on varsity or helping younger players learn the ropes,” Camp said. “Chloe is headed to VA Tech next Fall and she will be greatly missed.”