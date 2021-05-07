Powhatan girls lacrosse routs James River 21-10 on Senior Night

In its first-ever game facing James River, Powhatan's young girls lacrosse team excelled, routing the Rapids 21-10 to improve to 3-1 early in the 2021 season.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game from the initial draw," said Powhatan head girls lacrosse coach Laura Camp. "JR has a couple of really tall draw specialists and some strong overall players."

But eventually, she said, they were able to win the draws and shut down the Rapids' strong players.

"Our team is doing an excellent job communicating with each other throughout the game to figure out our weak areas and also capitalize on things they are doing well," Camp said. "Once we got momentum, our team was hard to stop."

Lexi Campbell led the way with 5 goals and added an assist, Jordan Krauss had 4 goals and led the team with four assists, Kendal McMullin chipped in 3 goals and two assists, Grace Hayden scored 3 goals, Kate Adams contributed 2 goals and two assists, Sophie Payne made 2 goals and Sam Flippo and Taylor Fitzsimmons each scored a goal.

Powhatan goalie Casey Grell made seven saves.