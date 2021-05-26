Powhatan girls lacrosse splits games in final week of regular season

"Cosby was definitely the toughest team we've played this season, and we knew that going into it," Camp said. "I'm really proud about how the girls...didn't give up the whole game. They finished strong. They worked together. Defense was a little quiet in the beginning, but they started communicating, and that's a work in progress, is just communicating and knowing where your teammates are, and that's something that we'll just build upon for next year for sure."

Krauss netted 4 goals in Wednesday's loss and added three assists. Kendal McMullin and Sophie Payne each scored 2 and Lexi Campbell had 1, and all three players had 1 assist each.

"Our offense, they had some really pretty plays. They had some really pretty feeds and quick sticks into the goal, and it was just really beautiful lacrosse," Camp said. "Definitely they're doing what we've worked on in practice, which makes me really proud of them."

Goalies Casey Grell and Jessie Fens combined for 17 saves.

Powhatan will begin play in regionals on Monday, June 14. Camp said they're going to be facing competition similar to Cosby.