Powhatan girls lacrosse takes down Atlee in dramatic victory

At the start of the season, Powhatan girls lacrosse coach Laura Camp had a goal in mind to have her team emphasize complete team work. She wanted them to not just work as a team on the field, but also celebrate as a team and come together after every goal to figure out together how a goal was scored against them and how they can prevent the next one.

On Friday, March 25, when Powhatan knocked off the deadly Atlee Raiders on their own field, the girls stormed the field in celebration together, punctuating a program-defining 11-10 victory to move their record to a perfect 4-0.

“That game was a win from every single player out there,” Camp said. “Each of them contributed in such a monumental way, it took every ounce of effort from every single player for us to get that win, and we are just so incredibly proud.”

The result is a far cry from Powhatan’s last matchup against Atlee, which came during the 2020-21 season that saw Powhatan limited to just a few scrimmages for the year. The Raiders dominated that game 20-1.

Now, it’s the Indians who hold the bragging rights thanks in large part to their swarming second-half defense that was able to shut down the Raiders’ power players. Once they were able to adjust to Atlee’s speed and power in the first half, it opened the door for Powhatan’s own marquee talents to get chances at the net.

The two teams went back and forth in the first half while Powhatan continued adjusting, but two straight goals by senior Jordan Krauss tied things up 4-4 with 11:33 to go in the half. Krauss finished the night with three goals and an assist.

After Atlee took the lead back a minute later, something awoke in Powhatan junior Kate Adams, who tied the game back up with just under five minutes left in the half for her first of a team-high four goals.

The lefty attacker with a quick first step has been one of Powhatan’s most lethal scorers in front of net this year, and Camp says the hard work she put in during the offseason helped her hone in on the low attack position, allowing her to consistently capitalize on her crease drives. That improvement was evident on the team’s fifth goal of the game, when Adams set the offense up behind the right side of the net and slashed her way through multiple defenders to rifle a shot into the goal.

Two minutes later with Atlee once again up by a goal, Powhatan had two goals in under a minute from Adams and junior Lexi Campbell, with Campbell’s goal coming with eight seconds left in the half to give Powhatan a 7-6 lead entering the halfway point.

Like in their win over Cosby on March 16, Powhatan came out looking like the more motivated and energetic team in the second half. It showed in their performance.

Adams in particular seemed to be on another level, scoring yet another goal less than 30 seconds into the half.

Powhatan dominated the possession battle throughout the half, which resulted in multiple looks in front of net that Adams and freshman Caroline Camp were able to take advantage of to make it a 10-7 Powhatan lead with 15:30 left in the game.

On Camp’s lone goal of the night, she received a great feed by Krauss, who found a cutting Camp stride toward the net and delivered a quick catch-and-shoot goal with no hesitation.

After a timeout to regroup, Atlee nearly stormed back, running off a two-goal run in three minutes to make it just a 10-9 Powhatan lead with 12 minutes left.

With pressure mounting on an Atlee comeback, Powhatan found the dagger goal they needed to create just enough separation when Campbell added her second goal of the night with 2:28 left in the game.

Campbell took it upon herself to create the look that would give the Indians a two-goal edge when she wrapped around the back of the net and threw a low shot to the goalie’s feet.

One more Atlee goal with 40 seconds left made things interesting, but goalie Jessie Fens and the Powhatan defense held strong and swarmed the ball in the final desperation attempts for a game-tying goal.

Despite playing in Atlee’s home stadium, it was the Powhatan fans in attendance that were the loudest when the clock struck zero. Adding further to the celebration was the entire Powhatan roster sprinting onto the field to celebrate a win that they knew meant so much more than just a game in the win column.

“This win is just showing me how far we’ve come in the last couple years,” Camp said. “To come out two years later and beat them really shows how much our program has grown in such a short period of time.”

Though there’s still a ton of lacrosse left to be played this season, the Indians have proven to themselves and to the opponents on the opposite side of the field that they’re a threat to beat anybody and everybody this season.

Now winners of four straight conference games to lead atop the Dominion District, they see this as just the beginning to a truly special season.