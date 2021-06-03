Powhatan girls soccer closes out 2021 season by becoming just the 2nd team to score on Cosby

“I think everyone left it on the field, and this was definitely the best team I could ask for, and Sarah could say the same for our senior year,” Amiss said. “We really went out with a bang.”

“This was definitely our season,” McFadden said. “I’m really happy with how it went down.”

In its challenging district, Powhatan’s young team – featuring at least eight sophomores and five freshmen – swept James River 2-1 and 1-0, defeated Clover Hill 3-1 and blanked both L.C. Bird 10-0 and Manchester 5-0.Three of the Indians’ five losses were by 1 goal, including two narrow 2-1 setbacks to Region 4B opponent Monacan.

When it came to challenging Cosby in Thursday’s home match, McFadden was really happy with how they played the Titans.

“Especially being a young team…we’ve improved so much,” McFadden said.

To Amiss, everyone was there for the team.

“And there were so many bonds created,” Amiss said, “and I definitely think this is the tightest team we ever had.”

“I’m just happy to be connected,” McFadden said. “I don’t even care how the score went down. I made so many good friends here. I’m really happy with how we connected. It’s amazing.”