Powhatan girls soccer head coach Jared Rottmund receives national recognition with High School Coach of Significance Award

According to SoccerWire, the award honors members who make an impact within their schools and communities beyond their teams’ win-loss records – who use the soccer field to teach life lessons at the high school level.

Players have the chance to learn those lessons through Rottmund’s team-building exercises, which, as he tells the team, are “life-applicable.” In the players’ and coaches’ first two weeks together, their focus is on how they’re going to function as a team – how they’re going to build each other up.

One of the exercises that they’ll do together is sit in a line, lock arms, lay back and do 10 sit-ups.

But with their arms locked together, they can’t do those 10 sit-ups individually – they have to do them in sync, or they cannot be done, Rottmund said.

His message to the team has been: You’re going to go into the workforce someday, and you’re going to have to function on a team.

And with ninth and 12th graders on the team, Rottmund stresses to the 12th graders that, whether or not they have the captain’s “C” on their arm, they are still leaders to their younger teammates.