Powhatan girls soccer sweeps the week, earns 3rd straight win over James River

POWHATAN – Powhatan’s young and talented girls soccer team continued making its presence known in its first regular season in the Dominion District, defeating Clover Hill 3-1 overtaking James River 2-1.
“Definitely the girls worked hard for those, man, and it was a nice cap to the week,” said Powhatan head coach Jared Rottmund.
Five different players scored for Powhatan across the week. Freshman Bella Russell, sophomore Morgan Oliver and junior Regan Baltz each scored against Clover Hill, and sophomore Rachael Webb and junior Lena Parker netted the tying and go-ahead goals against James River after Powhatan initially trailed 1-0.
“Everybody on that team is lethal when it comes to goal scoring,” Rottmund said of his Indians. “It’s definitely a team that I’ve never had before; the makeup of the team is something that I’ve never had the privilege of working with, so it’s exciting to have that kind of diversity. I’ve got girls that can play anywhere on the field and just have the passion to play anywhere on the field. They don’t care where they’re at as long as they’re on the field making a difference.”
Sophomore keeper Ella Chitty racked up 21 saves against the Cavaliers and 17 against the Rapids. Powhatan’s depth of talent also shone on Thursday when they were to able to switch up its formation from a diamond to a flat back on defense and substitute in both Baltz and freshman Sally Woodard at the fullback defender positions.
“I’ve got such a deep bench that...it’s just nice to be able to make an adjustment like that and not even skip a beat,” Rottmund said. “Every time we subbed off the bench, it just seemed like the pace just increased. We were able to get everybody playing time, because that’s important.”
Rottmund said the players did a nice job of possessing the ball, and that they’re really starting to come together.
“They’re just clicking,” Rottmund said. “It just shows by the way we can look at how much time we hold onto the ball throughout the game and how we possess it and the passing game and the formation.”
With its two wins this past week, Powhatan (3-1) improved its winning streak to three straight games going into 7 p.m. home matches versus Monacan on Tuesday and James River on Thursday.
“It’s a great place to be, and next week, you start all over again,” Rottmund said. “Now the target’s on your back; that’s definitely kind of where I feel we’re at. We were the unexpected team to show up, which, I enjoy being in that spot: to kind of show up and play a good, hard game and get good results.”