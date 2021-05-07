Powhatan girls soccer sweeps the week, earns 3rd straight win over James River

POWHATAN – Powhatan’s young and talented girls soccer team continued making its presence known in its first regular season in the Dominion District, defeating Clover Hill 3-1 overtaking James River 2-1.

“Definitely the girls worked hard for those, man, and it was a nice cap to the week,” said Powhatan head coach Jared Rottmund.

Five different players scored for Powhatan across the week. Freshman Bella Russell, sophomore Morgan Oliver and junior Regan Baltz each scored against Clover Hill, and sophomore Rachael Webb and junior Lena Parker netted the tying and go-ahead goals against James River after Powhatan initially trailed 1-0.

“Everybody on that team is lethal when it comes to goal scoring,” Rottmund said of his Indians. “It’s definitely a team that I’ve never had before; the makeup of the team is something that I’ve never had the privilege of working with, so it’s exciting to have that kind of diversity. I’ve got girls that can play anywhere on the field and just have the passion to play anywhere on the field. They don’t care where they’re at as long as they’re on the field making a difference.”