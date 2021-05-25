Powhatan girls soccer unleashes monster 2nd half to rout Manchester 5-0

POWHATAN -- Powhatan head coach Jared Rottmund said his philosophy is that, if you weigh in, you buy in. And at halftime, the Powhatan varsity girls soccer team’s players sat together and discussed what they needed to do to break a scoreless tie with Manchester.

The Indians needed less than 2 minutes of the new half to prove they had the answers.

Lena Parker wheeled the ball down the right sideline, and a Lancers player knocked it out, setting up Powhatan’s first corner kick of the game.

Morgan Oliver took the kick. Her teammate Bella Russell slammed the air ball into the net on her short-distance header, breaking the goose egg and putting Powhatan ahead.

The second half was not even 5 minutes old when Oliver herself rocketed a long-distance shot over the goalie and through the frame for a 2-0 lead.

The Indians continued to strike gold, scoring thrice more – two more times on corner kicks – to rout Manchester 5-0 and improve to 5-3 with two more games left in the regular season.

“We just had to turn up the heat,” Rottmund said of the adjustment from the first half to the second. “We had to play our game – we had to play to our level, and that’s exactly what we did.”