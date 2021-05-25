Powhatan girls soccer unleashes monster 2nd half to rout Manchester 5-0

POWHATAN -- Powhatan head coach Jared Rottmund said his philosophy is that, if you weigh in, you buy in. And at halftime, the Powhatan varsity girls soccer team’s players sat together and discussed what they needed to do to break a scoreless tie with Manchester.
The Indians needed less than 2 minutes of the new half to prove they had the answers.
Lena Parker wheeled the ball down the right sideline, and a Lancers player knocked it out, setting up Powhatan’s first corner kick of the game.
Morgan Oliver took the kick. Her teammate Bella Russell slammed the air ball into the net on her short-distance header, breaking the goose egg and putting Powhatan ahead.
The second half was not even 5 minutes old when Oliver herself rocketed a long-distance shot over the goalie and through the frame for a 2-0 lead.
The Indians continued to strike gold, scoring thrice more – two more times on corner kicks – to rout Manchester 5-0 and improve to 5-3 with two more games left in the regular season.
“We just had to turn up the heat,” Rottmund said of the adjustment from the first half to the second. “We had to play our game – we had to play to our level, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Goals number three and four for Powhatan came off of two more corner kicks.
“Anytime we can score off of a corner, it’s beautiful,” Rottmund said.
When their go-to player for corner kicks, Oliver, wasn’t on the field, Parker from the corner delivered a short kick to Regan Baltz, who got it to the net, where Holland Weyer powered it in for a 3-0 lead.
“It was really good – it was just a way that we can adapt with not having a player on the field,” Rottmund said.
About 3 gametime minutes later, Oliver’s second corner for a goal was finished off by Meghan Hodge’s short-distance strike on the ground.
Hodge later in the half was able to get the ball downfield with no defenders around her and challenge Manchester’s goalie 1-on-1. The goalie deflected Hodge’s kick away, but the save pulled the goalie out of position, and the ball remained in play.
Powhatan senior Sarah Amiss pounced on the ball, tapping it in for her team’s final goal of the night.
Powhatan’s regular season continues this week with Thursday’s 7 p.m. match at Monacan, who earlier in the season defeated Powhatan 2-1 in overtime.
“We need to come out strong against Monacan, and we will,” Rottmund said. “Tonight was just kind of working out the kinks, coming back from (a loss to) Midlothian, and we did.”
After Monacan, Powhatan closes out the regular season next Thursday (June 3) at home versus Cosby at 7 p.m. The Titans won 2-0 against Powhatan in the Indians’ season opener.
“I’m really, really excited for the next two games,” Rottmund said. “We’re a different team than what we were when we played those two teams to start – much stronger.”