Powhatan girls tennis earns first team win of 2021 season
POWHATAN -- In its last scheduled match of the 2021 spring season, Powhatan broke through for its first team win this year when it defeated L.C. Bird 7-2 on Tuesday.

In singles, senior Julia Nuckols, playing up at the No. 3 line, fended off Zamira Johnson in the second set to take the match on sets of 6-2 and 7-5. Senior Scout Rea, playing up at the No. 5 line, won two 6-0 bagel sets over Jenna Plummer.

Freshman Carter Quinn, playing up at No. 4, routed Selah Spence 6-1, 6-0, and Gianna LaRaffa, playing her first match on the No. 6 line, defeated Maddie White 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Nuckols and senior Abby Johnson outdueled Leah Huff and Loren Huff 8-4, Rea and senior Kayla Mizelle swept Spence and Johnson 8-0 and Quinn and LaRaffa defeated Plummer and White 8-1.

