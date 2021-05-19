Powhatan girls tennis earns first team win of 2021 season

Powhatan High School senior Scout Rea returns the ball in a home varsity girls tennis match versus L.C. Bird on May 18, 2021.
Powhatan High School's Gianna LaRaffa goes to return the ball in a home varsity girls tennis match versus L.C. Bird on May 18, 2021.
Powhatan High School freshman Carter Quinn returns the ball in a home varsity girls tennis match versus L.C. Bird on May 18, 2021.
Powhatan High School senior Kayla Mizelle returns the ball in a home varsity girls tennis match versus L.C. Bird on May 18, 2021.
Powhatan High School senior Julia Nuckols goes to return the ball in a home varsity girls tennis match versus L.C. Bird on May 18, 2021.
Powhatan High School senior Abby Johnson returns the ball in a home varsity girls tennis match versus L.C. Bird on May 18, 2021.
Staff Reports
POWHATAN -- In its last scheduled match of the 2021 spring season, Powhatan broke through for its first team win this year when it defeated L.C. Bird 7-2 on Tuesday.
In singles, senior Julia Nuckols, playing up at the No. 3 line, fended off Zamira Johnson in the second set to take the match on sets of 6-2 and 7-5. Senior Scout Rea, playing up at the No. 5 line, won two 6-0 bagel sets over Jenna Plummer.
Freshman Carter Quinn, playing up at No. 4, routed Selah Spence 6-1, 6-0, and Gianna LaRaffa, playing her first match on the No. 6 line, defeated Maddie White 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Nuckols and senior Abby Johnson outdueled Leah Huff and Loren Huff 8-4, Rea and senior Kayla Mizelle swept Spence and Johnson 8-0 and Quinn and LaRaffa defeated Plummer and White 8-1.