Powhatan girls tennis players earn first career wins in 7-2 team setback to Monacan

Powhatan’s girls tennis team, featuring a majority of players who are taking on their first season on the court at the varsity level, showed its continued progress this past week as seniors Julia Nuckols and Scout Rea picked up their first career wins in Thursday’s 7-2 team loss to Monacan on the road.

Nuckols, competing on the No. 4 line in singles, defeated Claire LaFors 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7) and Rea, competing at No. 6, defeated Brooke Martin 7-5, -76 (7-4).

Keeley Lamm, competing at No. 2, took a hard-fought loss to Caroline Knick, 6-4, 6-4. Freshman Carter Quinn at No. 5 had a competitive second set but narrowly lost it 7-5 to Samantha Labrecque.

In doubles, LaFors and Labrecque at No. 2 fended off Nuckols and Rea 8-5.

Rea the previous Tuesday took a 6-3, 6-2 setback to Carly Bigger but still won five individual games in the team’s 9-0 loss to James River. Rea and Nuckols won four games in an 8-4 loss to Bigger and Kylie Smith.

“As predicted, the team is seeing more and more games won with each match,” said head coach Anne Louise Maliff.