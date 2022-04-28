Powhatan girls tennis shuts out L.C Bird at home

Honoring their senior class on a night where they hosted the L.C. Bird Skyhawks, the Powhatan girls tennis team only managed to play in seven matches before rain called the meeting off, but the Indians won every single one of those matches for a perfect 7-0 victory.

Playing on Thursday, April 21, seniors Erika Roark, Ainsley Alexander and Abby Baldwin all left their senior night with wins under their belt, with Roark closing out her singles contest with two 6-0 sets and an 8-0 doubles win alongside teammate Polly Overboe. Overboe also won her singles match with two 6-0 sets.

Freshman Emma Carter was not able to finish her singles matchup or start the No. 1 doubles matchup due to the poor weather, but she was in the middle of a tight battle with L.C. Bird’s Leah Huff that saw the Skyhawks No. 1 lead 5-2 in the second set after just barely edging Carter 7-5 in the first set.

In her previous matchup against James Madison-commit Hayley Glen from Cosby on April 19, Carter also earned valuable experience against a Division 1 talent that is sure to help her as the team’s competition ramps up.

Rounding out the results against the Skyhawks were two 6-0 sets in singles for Powhatan’s Carter Quinn against Kaitlyn Newman, Zoé Lucas defeating Victoria Anderson with a 6-2 and 6-1 result and Indians player Gianna LaRaffa closing out Krystian Sellers with 6-1 and 6-0 sets.