Powhatan golf edges past Manchester 163-164

Powhatan's golf team won its home opener at the Mill Quarter Plantation Golf Club with a narrow triumph over visiting Manchester, 163-164.

Helping make the difference on the 9-hole, par-34 course was Powhatan junior Brandon Washburn, who earned medalist honors with a low score of 39. He edged out Manchester's low scorer Ivan Chan, who shot a 40. Washburn's highlights included a birdie on the seventh hole.

For Powhatan, senior Connor Voorhees and freshman Noah Lane each shot a 41, and junior Adam Camp rounded out the team's top four with a score of 42.

For Manchester, Andrew Schweitzer and Holden Loving each shot a 41 and Brady Johnson had 42.