Powhatan golf hosts last tri-meet before regions

The Powhatan Indians golf team had one last regular season tri-meet to fine tune its game before heading to the regional tournament in a meeting with Midlothian and Clover Hill on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The home matchup at Mill Quarter Plantation Golf Club was Powhatan’s third meeting with Clover Hill this season and its fourth with Midlothian, with this result going in Midlothian’s favor with a low score of 155.

The Indians came in a close second, finishing with a strong team score of 159, while Clover Hill finished with a final tally of 183 among its six competing golfers.

For Powhatan, the team’s unofficial team captain and senior leader Jack DeBord had a strong outing in preparation for a highly anticipated region tournament.

DeBord scored a 39 on the front nine of his home course, good for second best of the day behind Midlothian golfer Joseph Weinstein at 36.

DeBord finishes the regular season scoring 6-over par which places him atop the team’s individual standings.

DeBord’s teammate Conner Hedgepeth, who is No. 2 in the starting lineup, played in a close battle with the opposing No. 2 players, tying Midlothian’s Dylan Barker with a score of 40 while Clover Hill golfer Randy Richeson was a stroke behind at 41.

Powhatan junior Luke McDaniels had a fine day on the course as well, finishing with the team’s second best score of 38, while teammate Parker Unmussig, fourth in the starting lineup, finished at 45.

Rounding out the starting lineup for the Indians was a 47-stroke performance from sophomore Carter Estep and a 42-stroke day for senior Tanner Wyatt.

DeBord says with the team’s progress over the year, he’s confident in Powhatan’s ability to compete in the postseason.

“I’m feeling good about the team’s progress,” DeBord said. “I was a little concerned heading into the season because of all of the senior losses but Connor Hedgepath really stepped it up this year and Carter Estep has made major improvements heading into regionals. We are gonna be heavy underdogs, but I think if we stay composed we have a real chance at making states.”