Powhatan golf wins tri-meet over Manchester, Cosby

Battling in a neck-and-neck tri-meet competition that came down to some intense strokes at the end of the front nine at Mill Quarter Plantation Golf Course, the Powhatan golf team was able to hold off a productive day from Cosby to win on its home course for an impressive district victory.

Facing Manchester as well, Powhatan won the day of golf on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with a low score of 155, just ahead of Cosby’s score of 157, while Manchester finished at 170 as a team.

The Indians were led by No. 2 Conner Hedgepeth, who finished with a score of 36, which proved to be the best result of the afternoon. No. 1 Jack DeBord, the leader of the group, was close behind, shooting a 38.

Among the players in No. 1 position, DeBord was second of the trio, one stroke behind Cosby’s Sean Acree. Manchester’s top player Ivan Chan shot a 48.

Parker Unmussig, in No. 6 position, was the third best performer for the Indians, shooting a 40 while Carter Estep finished with a final score of 41, Tanner Wyatt shot a 42 and Luke McDaniels shot a 43.