Powhatan golfers earn regional runner-up honors

“Brandon Washburn continued being the fighter that he is and made a great bogey save. Hans Rehme was our most consistent golfer the entire tournament and continued that play in the playoff. Conner Hedgepeth bounced back from a rough first day and put up a great number that second day and also remained calm as can be for a freshman in the playoff,” Leech said. “Luke McDaniels made a clutch birdie on the last hole that we now know got us in that playoff. Adam Camp continued to be our emotional leader and supported the team both days and in the playoff. Jack DeBord had a rough day on the course Thursday, but I knew he wanted to redeem himself, and did so with that great par to help seal the playoff victory.