Powhatan golfers put exclamation mark on regular season with home victory

Powhatan’s golf team closed out the regular season on a high note, sweeping its final week of matches before the regional tournament and winning its home finale while facing stiff competition.

In Thursday’s regular-season finale and home match at Mill Quarter Plantation Golf Course, Powhatan defeated both James River (155) and Clover Hill (176) with another standout low score of 151.

Brandon Washburn and Conner Hedgepeth led the Indians in their win on Thursday as they each shot a one-over-par 37. Adam Camp shot a two-over-par 38, and Hans Rehme shot a three-over-par 39.

Two days prior, Powhatan defeated Manchester 154-167 at Lake Chesdin. Just like in Thursday’s match, everyone who made the top four on Tuesday shot a nine-hole total in the 30’s. Washburn and Camp each shot a 38 to lead Powhatan, and Rehme and Cade Van Buskirk each shot a 39.

Powhatan has defeated six of the seven opponents that it’s faced in its final two weeks of the regular season.