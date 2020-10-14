Powhatan group shares grief in candlelight vigil

The hatred she has witnessed this year makes her question not only if her life matters to some in the community but the lives of her children, including her unborn baby, Prince-Jones said.

“What if what happened to Breonna Taylor happened to myself in this community? Would I have people fight for justice for me or would they try to lie or dig up things from the past to try to justify my killing,” she said.

Hope may be difficult to hold onto right now, but “we have been through worse as a country, we have been through worse as a people. But we survive, we persist, we push forward,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond. She urged those listening to put their pain into action through criminal justice reform, police reform, and legislation to help make the Commonwealth a better place.

“We have come a long way as a country, but we still have a long way to go. If we give up hope, if we stop fighting for justice, then there will be no change, there will be no justice,” she said.

Dr. MarQuita Carmichael Carruthers spoke to the pain of black mothers who are “weary of burying their children and being asked to swallow the lies.” When she was first asked to share that grief and pain in the vigil, Carruthers said she found herself asking if her pain would be “used for performance.”