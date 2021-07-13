Powhatan head coaches Willie Miles, Jared Rottmund bring summer soccer camp to Powhatan High School

“They’re moving around the entire time,” Miles said, “and truly the coach-counselors that are seeing it – the varsity players – they’re like, ‘Wow, we do move around a lot.'”

On a bright and sunny late Tuesday morning on the lower field behind the high school, the campers battled one another for possession of the ball, smiled as they took shots on goal and both learned and received praise from varsity soccer players who took on the roles of coach-counselors.

“It’s really interesting to kind of see how the program is going to change, and I like to see what the younger, the future generation is. I can see their skill level, and I just like being part of it,” said Powhatan High School rising senior Keegan McCullough. “I’m just glad that we can do more for the people in the community and help even get kids who maybe haven’t started playing soccer, get them playing, get them interested, and maybe they can go play it further.”

“I just like helping them and seeing them how they are as little kids…and how they’re going to develop and grow,” said Powhatan High School rising sophomore Mara Rutkai. “I hope this helps grow soccer for Powhatan. I hope more people get into it…because I grew up with Powhatan soccer and it was super fun. It really helped me.”