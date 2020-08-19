Powhatan High School honors summer graduates

POWHATAN – The Powhatan High School Class of 2020 expanded by six students this summer, including four who participated in a special summer graduation.
Just two weeks after the high school held five back-to-back graduations for graduating seniors, four more students joined their ranks, walking across the auditorium stage to receive their diploma.
Looking out at the four young women who attended the ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 7, Dr. Mike Massa, principal, said he was seeing many bright, hopeful futures and a room full of promise.
The four young women who participated in this year’s summer graduation ceremony were Te’Asia Monique’ Dickerson, Brianna Elizabeth Fox, Mercedes Nicole Franco, and Madison Paige Lovgren. Also graduating this summer were Hunter Ray Highsmith and Sarah Elizabeth Martinez.
“Tonight we celebrate the graduation of these young women, who have worked hard to complete a grand accomplishment that we are all very proud of. Your high school careers are officially complete,” he told them.
With every ending, there is a new beginning, and the students’ new beginning “may arguably be your most rigorous challenge yet,” Massa said.
“Being an adult can be very trying. There are barriers that need to be shattered and problems that need to be solved that may be more complicated than what you have so far experienced,” Massa said. “However, as your principal, I am confident that each of you encompasses the tenacity to journey through adulthood with the same determination that has earned you the very seat you are in today.”
Each of the graduates present were being honored at the summer graduation because they refused to give up and continued to believe in themselves, said Massa, adding that he will miss them and is very proud of their accomplishment.
The summer graduation followed a similar pattern of the five graduations held on July 25 with students allowed to invite four guests who were spaced apart to meet social distancing guidelines. The students were also spaced apart in the center of the auditorium.
Dr. Eric Jones, superintendent, rendered the charge for the graduates, saying how proud he was of the students joining the ranks of the Class of 2020. After moving their tassels, the graduates’ names were called and they walked onstage to receive their diplomas. School board members Valarie Ayers and Rick Cole were also in attendance.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.