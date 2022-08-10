Powhatan High School honors summer graduates

POWHATAN – The Powhatan High School Class of 2022 grew by 10 students along with one special guest last week as the school continued its annual tradition of holding a summer commencement ceremony.

Although much shorter than the May graduation, the brief ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 2 in the high school auditorium still embraced the tradition of honoring the graduates in a meaningful way as they reached the end of their K-12 education. A reception was held afterward in the school library.

The ceremony honored 11 students in total, although one was absent. New graduates joining the Class of 2022 are: Finley Grace Breen, Andrew Nicholas Fiore, Kendall Rose Humphreys, Destiny Hope Jasper, Summer Lee Kimble, Farah Amira Kirkman, Sydney Cole Lawson, Audrey Cree Lennon, Gavin Henley Rice and Berkley Grace Richter.

Also walking the stage was Leah Katherine Wright, a May graduate who couldn’t make graduation and got the chance last week to have her special walk across the stage.

As always, the graduation ceremony honored a mix of students who were graduating early and those who needed a little more time to finish their required courses. These students traveled a slightly different path to graduation, but “their uniqueness, perseverance and ambition will serve them well moving forward,” Dr. Chris Sumner, the new high school principal, said during his first graduation speech in his new role.

“While PHS provided them the ability to grow roots, graduation will allow them to grow branches and achieve new heights. We are proud of the graduates who stand before us today,” he said, praising the hard work that earned them their seat in the auditorium that day.

Last week’s ceremony was the largest summer graduation for the school and was a wonderful celebration of the students, said Stacey Cavedo, exceptional education lead teacher and summer school coordinator for the high school.

“I think it is a great option for students when they are struggling. There are some people who may need more time. I think this has been a wonderful thing for them to have this as another option they can do to still be part of the graduating class,” she said. “There are also early graduates, and some of them have been former students of mine, so I have a mix of emotions of pride and just all the happiness in the world for them.

“It just makes my heart swell with joy, happiness and pride. I know their families are so proud of them, and I have the same emotions as a faculty member here,” she added.

Sydney Lawson, 17, graduated early, taking government and English classes in summer school so she could accomplish the feat. She appreciated the school offering the option and making it special as a number of family members came to watch her get her diploma.

“It meant a lot. It is a milestone to walk across the stage in front of everybody and show them that I did it,” she said.

Lawson plans to attend Brightpoint Community College for a year or two and then transfer to a four-year university to study criminal psychology.

Destiny Jasper, 18, said she didn’t pass all of her classes and it was a struggle to get to this point, but she was so happy she made it.

Jasper said between having COVID-19 multiple times and doing school remotely, she struggled. But she praised her grandmother, Rosemary Jasper, as well as the Kirkman family, who adopted her in October 2021, for helping her get here.

“A lot of people that I know just gave up and it was really hard not to give up. There were plenty of times where I was about to give up and people told me to get my GED, but look at me now – I got my diploma!” she said with a huge grin.

Jasper also said she appreciated the high school staff for making the summer graduation ceremony special. It was a great sendoff before she goes to community college with plans to eventually study psychology.

“Even though we are late they still have the same enthusiasm for us and they seem just as proud. I thought it would be awkward but it wasn’t awkward. I was still just as excited as I probably would have been if I was with everybody else,” she said. “They did it perfect and it feels just as special.”

Berkley Richter, 17, said she found the graduation ceremony a little awkward, but that is mainly because she didn’t want to be the center of attention. The new graduate also graduated early with the intention of going to community college and eventually transferring to study criminal justice. She took English and government this summer to earn the credits she needed to graduate early.

“I think I have always been ready to just get going to college and figure out what I want to do,” she said.