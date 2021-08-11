Powhatan High School honors summer graduates

POWHATAN – The Powhatan High School Class of 2021 grew by three students last week as the school continued its annual tradition of holding a special summer graduation ceremony.
The ceremony was held on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the high school auditorium, offering an abbreviated version of the May 28 ceremony but still taking the time to honor the graduates for their hard work.
The three students honored at the ceremony were James Fox IV, Savannah Hinson, and Caden Moore.
In his final graduation ceremony with Powhatan High School as its principal, Dr. Mike Massa commended the three young people for their achievement.
“As your principal, I am confident that each of you encompasses the tenacity to journey through adulthood with the same determination that has earned you your seat today. We have done all we can to prepare you for this new journey, but know that our helping hands are always outstretched to you,” he said during the ceremony.
Having a summer ceremony has always been about recognizing those students who took a slightly different path to graduation with the important traditions that mark their hard work and this big transition in their lives, Massa said.
“This is always one of my favorite ceremonies. I think it goes back to what makes Powhatan such a special place to live, go to school, and work,” he said after the ceremony. “And it meets part our strategic plan, which is to make sure that each one of our students have a personalized education. That means that everybody is going to go at a different pace. Whether you are graduating early or you need a little bit more time, we are going to do what we have to do to make sure that everybody is as ready as possible.”
Massa said that it was bittersweet and emotional to perform his last graduation ceremony at Powhatan High School but added that “if these are my last three graduates, I am proud for these to be it.”
Hinson was originally supposed to be part of the Class of 2022 but graduated a year early because she was ready to go into the workforce. She said graduating a year early at 17 wasn’t too hard, but it did take determination to “work at it every single day.”
“It’s just determination, make sure you get your homework done, study, and that’s about it,” she said after the ceremony.
Fox also graduated a year early, agreeing with Hinson that it took hard work and determination. He plans to attend John Tyler Community but is already on his way to a job in the electrical field. While at the high school, Fox earned his electrical code specialist certification and OSHA 10 card through the career and technical education (CTE) program and is currently working as an electrical apprentice.
Moore was always supposed to be in the Class of 2021 but said he needed a little extra time to get there. He said the beginning of the school year was difficult for him and it took him longer to catch up. He expressed appreciation for all of teachers who put in the extra work to help him get to graduation.
“This feels pretty great. I don’t mind that it was later; at least I did it,” he said with a grin.
Moore said he wants to attend college and become a music teacher. He said he was inspired by his chorus teachers, Terrell Dean and Cami Graham.
He added that the graduation ceremony felt amazing. He was a little disappointed earlier this summer when he learned Massa had resigned, believing he wouldn’t be at the summer graduation. So when Moore pulled into the parking lot and saw his principal’s car, he was over the moon to know he would get to walk across the stage and shake his hand.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.