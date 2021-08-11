Powhatan High School honors summer graduates

POWHATAN – The Powhatan High School Class of 2021 grew by three students last week as the school continued its annual tradition of holding a special summer graduation ceremony.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the high school auditorium, offering an abbreviated version of the May 28 ceremony but still taking the time to honor the graduates for their hard work.

The three students honored at the ceremony were James Fox IV, Savannah Hinson, and Caden Moore.

In his final graduation ceremony with Powhatan High School as its principal, Dr. Mike Massa commended the three young people for their achievement.

“As your principal, I am confident that each of you encompasses the tenacity to journey through adulthood with the same determination that has earned you your seat today. We have done all we can to prepare you for this new journey, but know that our helping hands are always outstretched to you,” he said during the ceremony.

Having a summer ceremony has always been about recognizing those students who took a slightly different path to graduation with the important traditions that mark their hard work and this big transition in their lives, Massa said.