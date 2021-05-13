Powhatan High School parents throw prom block party

POWHATAN – Powhatan High School seniors recently had a Footloose moment of their own when the Courthouse Village area was turned into their dance floor.
When it became obvious that continued COVID-19 restrictions meant the school system could not hold a traditional prom this year, parents of PHS seniors banded together in recent weeks to do it on their own.
The result was An Evening Under the Stars, an outdoor prom block party held on Friday, April 30 in front of the Powhatan County Courthouse. The event was aimed at giving members of the Class of 2021 a little taste of normal on a year that has been anything but, said Jennifer Tester, mom of twin seniors, Jackson and Davis Tester.
“We wanted for them to have an all senior function – a senior memory. If they had to look back on this whole debacle of a year for their senior year, what memory could we give them to wash away all the bad stuff,” she said.
In total, the event saw 178 students and guests attend the prom, which included a dance floor under a tent with a DJ, cornhole boards on the courthouse lawn, ice cream and snacks, and photo opportunities. The dress code was simply “dress to impress.” Overall, Tester said the students were very appreciative.
Senior Brianna Tribble said, “The prom was my first experience at a high school dance, and I had a great time and thought it was a great way to experience a classic senior moment in these weird times.”
Senior Emmalee Lawson said, “I thought the senior prom was perfect! It was only the Class of 2021 and everyone got along. There was no drama, and it was probably better than what a real prom would be like. The parents did an amazing job and so did everyone else who helped in the county. I couldn’t be more grateful.”
“Prom was a really, really good night. I want to thank the parents for putting it together. I think all the seniors appreciated it,” said Iyana Palmore, senior.
Senior Julia Nuckols said she has a great time and “loved how it was outdoors and the community came together.”
“Prom in the Village felt just like home,” said senior Jacob Oliver.
Senior Emily Nuckols said it was the best prom by far.
“I loved the local feel of everything,” she said.
Emily Nuckols had an extra special moment during the event when she and Jaysun Carroll were named the Queen and King of Prom. The two were Homecoming King and Queen, but since that couldn’t be recognized fully in front of all of their peers for Homecoming, they got their special moment at prom.
Moments like these were what Jennifer Tester, Paula Griggs, and Jennifer Johnson – the three moms who spearheaded the prom project – wanted most for the students when they were planning the prom. Everybody missed out on something during the pandemic, but the Class of 2021 had to miss out on almost all the traditions of a normal senior year, Tester said.
That is why, when a fellow parent asked a question about the possibility of prom happening in a private PHS senior parent Facebook group on Feb. 22, there was immediate support for the idea, Tester said. When it became evident the school administration’s hands were tied, they decided to do it themselves.
“Once we realized they were restricted, we said we as parents can do this. We have the resources. We have a community. We can make this work. Will it be perfect? Probably not, but can we at least move the goal post down the field and get it done? Yeah, I think we can,” Tester said.
The weeks that followed were filled with chasing ideas to see what they could make happen. They tried reaching out to numerous private venues to see if the event could be held there, she said.
“We were just throwing paint at the wall. The restrictions were really tight, but there was that hint things were going to be loosening up,” she said. “We just started calling around and asking who would throw us a bone. Who would entertain the idea of hosting an outdoor senior prom?”
Johnson, whose daughter Abigail Johnson is a senior, said she liked the idea of an outdoor prom in the Village from the beginning, and when the group finally connected with Tracy Cifers, co-owner of the County Seat Restaurant and Gathering Place, the idea really started to come together. Cifers partnered with them so they could use the venue’s VDOT permit to close the street in front of the courthouse for the prom and helped them in numerous other ways.
The trio also gave major kudos to sheriff Brad Nunnally, who also helped them immensely as they navigated how to make the event happen and keep it as safe as possible for everyone.
All three women pointed out numerous times that they couldn’t have pulled the dance off without plenty of assistance and guidance, including 40 volunteers who helped before, during, and after the prom. That’s why, when they were designing T-shirts for adult volunteers to wear on the day of the event, they all had #ItTakesAVillage on the back of them, said Griggs, mom of senior Michael Griggs.
Tester and Johnson called themselves the “dreamers” in the planning process and said Griggs was the “maker,” bringing the technical background to bring those ideas to life.
To make the event happen, the parents sold prom tickets to students, gathered business sponsors, and sold senior T-shirts and senior yard signs, Griggs said.
In total, they raised more than $6,000 to pay for the event, she said. After everything was paid for, they had about $500 remaining, so they decided to donate it to Huguenot Volunteer Fire Station in honor of the late Mike Lecik, whose daughter Amery Lecik is also a member of the Class of 2021.
In addition to the prom for the students, the group decided to make the event as Powhatan-centered as possible, Johnson said. They solicited sponsors, who were extremely supportive of the event. But they also tried to give back by encouraging PHS families to support those businesses in return, especially the restaurants the night of prom and the next day.
Chris Howell, owner of EarPleezers, has a senior, Nadia Howell, so he agreed to DJ the event for free, Griggs said. Dominion Voice and Data donated a party limousine bus to be able to safely get the kids to and from the parking area located at the Powhatan Rescue Squad field, which was also donated.
“The right people in the community wanted to see it happen as much as we did and that is how it got done,” Tester said.
