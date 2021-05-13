Powhatan High School parents throw prom block party

That is why, when a fellow parent asked a question about the possibility of prom happening in a private PHS senior parent Facebook group on Feb. 22, there was immediate support for the idea, Tester said. When it became evident the school administration’s hands were tied, they decided to do it themselves.

“Once we realized they were restricted, we said we as parents can do this. We have the resources. We have a community. We can make this work. Will it be perfect? Probably not, but can we at least move the goal post down the field and get it done? Yeah, I think we can,” Tester said.

The weeks that followed were filled with chasing ideas to see what they could make happen. They tried reaching out to numerous private venues to see if the event could be held there, she said.

“We were just throwing paint at the wall. The restrictions were really tight, but there was that hint things were going to be loosening up,” she said. “We just started calling around and asking who would throw us a bone. Who would entertain the idea of hosting an outdoor senior prom?”