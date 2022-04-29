Powhatan High School students to compete at national event

POWHATAN – After winning at the state level, three Powhatan High School students will be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia this summer to compete at the SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference.

Makenzie Parrish and her model Cameron Christopher won first place in the Nail Technology category and Nolan Heckel came in first in the Electrical Construction Wiring category at the SkillsUSA State Leadership Conference held earlier this month in Virginia Beach.

As first-place winners, the trio earned the right to represent both Powhatan High School and the state when they travel to Atlanta to compete at the national conference, which will be held June 20 to 25.

Junior Sara Akersveen-Davis and her model Anabel Bichsel, a sophomore, also represented Powhatan at the state competition and earned fifth place in the Esthetics category.

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that serves middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service (including health) occupations.

Parrish, Christopher and Heckel are all part of the high school’s career and technical education (CTE) program.

Parrish, a sophomore, and Christopher, a junior, are both students in the nail technology class. Competition day was demanding, with the students asked to complete various tasks over several hours.

The practical applications evaluate the contestant’s ability to perform the most common nail services in the salon today. The contest consists of six separate segments: oral communication skills, acrylic application, tip and light-cured enhancement overlay application, nail polish application, nail art, pedicuring and a written exam. The written exam tests basic knowledge of proper sanitation, chemical safety and salon procedures.

“It’s all back to back. You are sitting there for six to seven hours,” Parrish said.

Christopher said they didn’t really feel ready for the state competition, despite the great results, and even being the model felt incredibly stressful during the competition. They hope having that experience helped prepare them a little better for the national competition, although they understand it will be bigger and more intimidating.

“Hopefully all of the kinks that happened at state will be fixed by then,” she said.

Parrish agreed they know more about competing now but said she will still be practicing leading up to the national competition. She added that the state event was a long day of competitions, but she had a great time with the small group that went. At the end of the day, she had no idea how they had done, which is why hearing their names called to go onstage and accept the first-place win came as a shock.

Heckel is an Electricity 2 Co-op student who also works for Humphrey Electric and wants to pursue a career as an electrician. He hadn’t initially planned to turn the field he wants to follow as a career into a competition, but he got excited after the state competition because of how much fun he had.

In the Electrical Construction Wiring competition, contestants are required to complete a written test of questions formulated from the latest edition of the National Electric Code (NEC), a practical conduit bending exercise and hands-on installation of a conduit system, cabling system and wiring devices. Working from drawings and specification sheets, contestants are required to install an electrical system common in most residential and light commercial projects. Judging is based on general workmanship, accuracy of layout and installation, and adherence to the current NEC and standard industry safe practices.

Heckel said the competition was more difficult than he was expecting. Even though he felt prepared going in, being timed while they were working adds a different element to the experience. Looking ahead to the national competition, he has already had offers from professionals he knows to coach him.

“A win there could be huge, especially for all the other underclassmen that are looking into trades, because I know there is a huge demand for kids willing to work,” he said. “My dad owns an HVAC company, and I have always been around it my whole life and always seen the demand for young kids wanting to get into trades, especially someone that’s willing to stick with it and work for it. I really hope other kids will follow in my footsteps.”