Powhatan High School's One Voice sings at memorial service for fallen officers

POWHATAN – The men and women of the Virginia State Police and their families gathered together Wednesday, May 25 to honor all public safety professionals who have given the ultimate sacrifice in their service to the Commonwealth of Virginia, including the late Special Agent Michael T. Walter of Powhatan.

Because of the pandemic, this was the first year since 2019 that the state police has been able to host its traditional Police Officers’ Memorial Service. The Honorable Henry E. Hudson, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia, served as keynote speaker during the ceremony.

The service recognized all 66 of the department’s law enforcement professionals who have died in the line of duty and included a special tribute to nine sworn members in which either 2021 and 2022 marks a significant milestone, a five-, 10- or 15-year anniversary. Among those was Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter, who was shot in the line of duty on May 26, 2017, and died several hours later.

“We, too, understand the silence from the void of losing that loved one,” Col. Gary T. Settle, VSP Superintendent, said during the ceremony. “We, too, miss hearing that contagious laughter or classic one-liner of our shift partners and best friends. Just as you and your family do of your loved one. That silence can be so deafening, especially in our times of need and greatest sorrow. The silence of loss can weigh heavy in times of great celebration and achievement, too.”

During the ceremony, One Voice Choral group from Powhatan High School had the opportunity to sing the National Anthem and “That Lonesome Road” (by James Taylor).

Large photographs of the nine officers were displayed during the ceremony. The special tribute had an Honor Guard member posted on either side of each portrait and they stepped forward when the name of the officer was called by Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police, who also read their biographies. When she finished each biography, a bell was rung and the two Honor Guard troopers commanded a slow salute while facing one another.

Walter was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Schalick High School in Elmer, New Jersey, Geller said, sharing the biography. He was a decorated veteran during his service with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1989 to 1994.

Prior to joining the Virginia State Police in 1998, he worked as a security officer at MCV Hospital and then served two years as an officer with the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, she said. He entered the Virginia State Police Academy in 1998 and graduated as a member of the 98th Basic Session in May 21, 1999.

His first patrol assignment upon graduation was in the Virginia State Police Fairfax Division’s Area 48 Office in Springfield. As a trooper, he then transferred to the Richmond Division’s Area 6 Office in Powhatan in 2005. A year later he joined the State Police Academy staff as an instructor with the department’s canine unit. In 2010, he was promoted to the rank of special agent and assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office Drug Enforcement Section.

On the evening of May 26, 2017, Walter was riding with a City of Richmond police officer as part of an ongoing city-state partnership between agencies. Walter and the officer observed a suspicious vehicle, pulled in behind and walked up to the car to initiate a conversation as part of a consensual encounter.

As the officer was talking with the driver, Walter approached the passenger side to engage the passenger, who had exited the vehicle. Within moments, a single shot rang out and the passenger was running from the car on foot. Walter was transported to VCU Medical Center, where he died the next morning. He was 45 years old.

The 27-year-old shooting suspect was apprehended, with the assistance of the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, within 24 hours of the shooting.