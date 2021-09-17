Powhatan honors 20th anniversary of 9/11

POWHATAN – The Powhatan community came out strong this weekend with hundreds of people participating in the annual First Responders Run to remember the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The event came full circle in its third year, returning to the Powhatan High School track. Founder Russ Holland Jr. once again set out at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 11 to run and walk 343 laps over about 19 hours on Sept. 11 in honor of the 343 firefighters who died that day. In 2020, the focus was a 72-mile run around the Village area to honor the 72 law enforcement officers who died that day.
The day after Saturday’s run, an exhausted Holland said he considered the event an amazing success and he hopes it continues well into the future.
The event is important because it focuses not only on remembering the first responders who lost their lives 20 years ago but honors those who continue to serve the Powhatan community in that capacity today, he said. Various fundraisers were held throughout the day with all of the proceeds to be split evenly between the five volunteer fire companies and the rescue squad.
“I just don’t think people stop to appreciate them. We have gotten to a point where we consider them a service and separate the humanness from it. We think we pick up the phone and dial 911 and they are supposed to show up because our tax dollars pay for it,” he said. “These are a dedicated group of people who have committed themselves to serving us, and we take it for granted quite a bit. I think they really appreciated us slowing down and focusing on them for a day.”
In looking around at the first responders who participated in the run – many in various levels of turnout gear – Holland said he appreciated seeing so many young firefighters there.
“It just struck me that this whole generation of young firefighters are coming up that weren’t even alive when 9/11 happened. The original idea of the whole thing was we wanted to carry on the conversation with high school graduates about what it felt like to be around for 9/11 and the period afterward. Then I realized that the first responder community is starting to be made up of these people,” he said.
Holland was joined on the track throughout the day by people of all ages. His 20-year-old daughter, Olivia Aston, stayed at the event all day to support her dad.
“As a family, it has been so cool coming together and supporting him,” she said.
While she was only 11 months old when the attacks happened, Aston said her parents made sure she knew what happened and its impact as she was growing up.
Tim Lawson, assistant district chief at Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department, has been a volunteer firefighter for 38 years, first in Chesterfield and then in Powhatan. He was one of many firefighters who did laps in turnout gear to “show support for our lost brothers and sisters” in the New York Fire Department.
“The fire department is one big huge family no matter where you are at. Once you come into it, whether it is here in Powhatan County, the state of Virginia, or the world, you have pride and ownership of being part of that family,” he said.
Jen Kimble of Powhatan attended the event with her four children, ages 13, 6, 2, and 8 months to try to impart the significance of the day to them in age appropriate ways and to show support to the Holland family. This was her first time attending and she said it was incredible.
“I have seen pictures from the past couple of years, but actually being here, it definitely weighs more on your heart,” she said.
Donna Schultz of Powhatan decided to stay throughout the entire event and run at various times during the day for different reasons. She ran in memory of individuals but she also made a point to honor 911 dispatchers by doing a segment to recognize their role, both in the Powhatan community today and those who were working on Sept. 11, 2001, and were witness to so much tragedy.
“I thought what did all those dispatchers hear? All those calls they took that day, how much horror did they hear on the other end of the phone? Sometimes they heard the person’s last words,” she said.
She added that she hopes the Powhatan first responders know there are people who support them and that they never have to go through anything like that.