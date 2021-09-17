Powhatan honors 20th anniversary of 9/11

“The fire department is one big huge family no matter where you are at. Once you come into it, whether it is here in Powhatan County, the state of Virginia, or the world, you have pride and ownership of being part of that family,” he said.

Jen Kimble of Powhatan attended the event with her four children, ages 13, 6, 2, and 8 months to try to impart the significance of the day to them in age appropriate ways and to show support to the Holland family. This was her first time attending and she said it was incredible.

“I have seen pictures from the past couple of years, but actually being here, it definitely weighs more on your heart,” she said.

Donna Schultz of Powhatan decided to stay throughout the entire event and run at various times during the day for different reasons. She ran in memory of individuals but she also made a point to honor 911 dispatchers by doing a segment to recognize their role, both in the Powhatan community today and those who were working on Sept. 11, 2001, and were witness to so much tragedy.

“I thought what did all those dispatchers hear? All those calls they took that day, how much horror did they hear on the other end of the phone? Sometimes they heard the person’s last words,” she said.